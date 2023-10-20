Quick Hits: Cincy Kid About To Catch Bengals Icon; Pass Rush Generating Top Tier Stats; This Simple Stat Shows Burrow's Rebound

MORE RUSH: The last time the Bengals went to San Francisco, they clinched their fifth straight playoff berth when recent practice squad pickup AJ McCarron won his first NFL start in a 24-14 victory in 2015 backed by a Bengals defense that forced four turnovers and had four sacks.

Given how both teams are playing defense this season, it's shaping up to be the same kind of game when the Bengals head to The Bay next weekend.

Both are among the league leaders in generating turnovers, sacks, and quarterback hits. Just for spice the 49ers, who play the Vikings Monday night, are fourth in red zone offense and face a Bengals defense that soared to 11th in red zone after last Sunday's remarkable stand stoned Seattle three times.

"(The red zone) has been our calling card. That has to continue," Anarumo says. "We're taking the ball away, too, and sacking the quarterback. Anytime you can do all three of those things …"

With 19 sacks (Hubbard and tackle B.J. Hill are courting career-highs with three each) the Bengals are on pace to break the 2012 team record of 51 sacks with 54. They're also tied for fourth in the NFL with San Fran tied for eighth.

But according to Pro Football Reference, the 49ers lead the league in quarterback knockdowns with 27, 11 of them from Pro Bowl edger and Hubbard Ohio State buddy Nick Bosa. The Bengals are just three behind and tied for third, thanks to seven each by Hubbard and Hill, the only teammates in the top ten.