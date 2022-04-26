Bengals to Announce 2022 Schedule on May 12th

Apr 26, 2022 at 08:56 AM
Midge Mazur

Digital Coordinator

RZ9_7878
2022 National Football League
Bengals helmets lined up at Super Bowl LVI in Los Angeles, California.

With all of the excitement of the draft, the league decided to add some more pre-season anticipation.

Last week, the NFL announced that 2022 schedules will be released on Thursday, May 12 at 8 PM ET. Single game tickets will go on sale when the schedule is released.

Bengals fans can look forward to matches against AFC North rivals, along with teams that we haven't seen in a bit.

Cincinnati Bengals 2022 Opponents

HOME

  • Atlanta Falcons
  • Baltimore Ravens
  • Buffalo Bills
  • Carolina Panthers
  • Cleveland Browns
  • Kansas City Chiefs
  • Miami Dolphins
  • Pittsburgh Steelers

AWAY

  • Baltimore Ravens
  • Cleveland Browns
  • Dallas Cowboys
  • New England Patriots
  • New Orleans Saints
  • New York Jets
  • Pittsburgh Steelers
  • Tampa Bay Buccaneers
  • Tennessee Titans

There are sure to be some great rematches to come. The last time the Bengals played the Falcons in 2018, Andy Dalton lead to the team to a nail-biting 37-36 win.

And who can forget the 2022 Divisional Round weekend where the nation found out why you draft a kicker.

In the mean time, you can check out our draft page for all of the latest Bengals news on the 2022 NFL Draft.

