Bengals to Announce 2022 Schedule on May 12th

John Stofa, the school teacher-quarterback Paul Brown entrusted with his Baby Bengals and engineered the first victory in franchise history, died this past weekend at 79. "He was more than that to a lot of us. Just a really good guy we've known for a long time," said Bengals president Mike Brown, a friend since the days Stofa was the only player on the roster. "He had a lot of values we cherish. We admired the way he lived his life."