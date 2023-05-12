Bengals 2023 Season Schedule Announced

May 11, 2023 at 08:00 PM
Cincinnati Bengals fans cheer as fireworks go off during the Ravens-Bengals 2022 season Wild Card game at Paycor Stadium.

The Bengals' 2023 schedule was released tonight by the National Football League, including preseason opponents and the full 17-game regular-season slate. Cincinnati, seeking its third consecutive postseason berth, will appear in several high-profile matchups in nationally televised windows.

The Bengals will host two primetime games at Paycor Stadium, beginning with a rematch of Super Bowl LVI against the Los Angeles Rams on Sept. 25 on Monday Night Football (8:15 p.m. on ESPN). Cincinnati then will welcome the Buffalo Bills for a Nov. 5 Sunday Night Football contest (8:20 p.m. on NBC).

The Bengals also will play two primetime games on the road — Thursday Night Football on Nov. 16 at Baltimore (8:15 p.m. on Prime Video) and Monday Night Football on Dec. 4 at Jacksonville (8:15 p.m. on ESPN). It will mark the ninth time in team history the Bengals are featured on Monday Night Football multiple times in a single season.

Additionally, Cincinnati will play two games in the 4:25 p.m. time slot on CBS — Oct. 29 at San Francisco and Dec. 31 at Kansas City. The Week 17 contest against the Chiefs will mark the fourth time in team history the Bengals play on New Year's Eve. The Bengals also will travel to Pittsburgh to take on the Steelers on Dec. 23 (4:30 p.m. on NBC) in a standalone national window.

Two "Battle of Ohio" matchups against the Cleveland Browns will bookend the Bengals' schedule, beginning with the regular season opener at Cleveland on Sept. 10. It will be the first time since 2019 the Bengals open the season on the road, and the ninth time in team history they face their in-state divisional rival in their season opener. Cincinnati then will meet the Browns in the regular-season finale at Paycor Stadium.

Preseason opponents have also been finalized. Cincinnati will open the preseason at home against Green Bay, then hit the road for games at Atlanta and at Washington. Dates and times for the preseason games will be announced soon.

Season tickets and single game tickets for all 10 Bengals home games are on sale now. Fans interested in purchasing tickets should call the Bengals Ticket Hotline at (513) 621-8383 or visit bengals.com/tickets.

Cincinnati Bengals 2023 Schedule

(All times are Eastern. An asterisk [*] denotes a game subject to possible flexible scheduling.)

Preseason

Table inside Article
DayDateOpponentTimeTV Network
TBDTBDvs Green Bay PackersTBDBengals Preseason TV Network
TBDTBDat Atlanta FalconsTBDBengals Preseason TV Network
TBDTBDat Washington CommandersTBDBengals Preseason TV Network

Regular Schedule

Table inside Article
DayDateOpponentTimeTV Network
SundaySeptember 10at Cleveland Browns1:00 PM ETCBS
SundaySeptember 17vs Baltimore Ravens1:00 p.m. ETCBS
MondaySeptember 25vs L.A. Rams8:15 p.m. ETESPN
SundayOctober 1at Tennessee Titans1:00 p.m. ETFOX
SundayOctober 8at Arizona Cardinals*4:05 p.m. ETCBS
SundayOctober 15vs Seattle Seahawks*1:00 p.m. ETCBS
SundayOctober 22BYE
SundayOctober 29at San Francisco 49ers*4:25 p.m. ETCBS
SundayNovember 5vs Buffalo Bills*8:20 p.m. ETNBC
SundayNovember 12vs Houston Texans*1:00 p.m. ETCBS
ThursdayNovember 16at Baltimore Ravens8:15 p.m. ETPrime Video
SundayNovember 26vs Pittsburgh Steelers*1:00 p.m. ETCBS
MondayDecember 4at Jacksonville Jaguars*8:15 p.m. ETESPN
SundayDecember 10vs Indianapolis Colts*1:00 p.m. ETCBS
TBDTBDvs Minnesota VikingsTBDTBD
SaturdayDecember 23at Pittsburgh Steelers4:30 p.m. ETNBC
SundayDecember 31at Kansas City*4:25 p.m.CBS
TBDTBDvs Cleveland BrownsTBDTBD

