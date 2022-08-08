Training Camp Report: Chidobe Awuzie Well-Versed in Bengals History On Corner

If it's possible in his second Bengals training camp, cornerback Chidobe Awuzie is having a better camp than last year's spectacular coming-out-party. (See below, Play of the Day.)

Awuzie, still a football junkie after all these years, looked up from his phone before Sunday's practice. The screen was busy with football, but Awuzie took the time to agree.

"I would say I am. Mentally, though, I know what's to come. I have the end in mind more now," said Awuzie, the best thing the Bengals got out of Dallas since Andy Dalton. "Last year I was just trying to master the process on a different team. Now I'm kind of used to this team. I'm used to the guys. I know how everything works."

How Awuzie works is study. He makes it his business to know cornerbacks past and present. When you tell him that last year he played the best corner around these parts since Leon Hall's heyday, he knows exactly who you're talking about because he watched him and the Bengals from the previous decade.

"I loved Leon. He used to be one of my favorite corners, actually," said Awuzie of a guy that took his last snap in Cincinnati when he was a junior at Colorado. "I just love watching corners and Leon was one of them. Johnathan Joseph, right? I used to watch them a lot. Terence Newman? Right. Reggie Nelson. That whole era. I was trying to learn something.

"The thing that stood out with Leon was the way he played the nickel position. He was very explosive with interceptions in the slot. And on the outside, too. He's one of those corners not a lot of people remember, but he has lot of respect among the DBs now."

By coincidence, one of those cornerbacks that played with Hall, Newman and Nelson, cornerback Adam Jones, stopped by Sunday. Awuzie didn't watch Jones as much as Hall, but he saw enough to remember.

"Very tough. A physical corner," Awuzioe said. "It's been a long time since I watched his tape. But he was physical and very intense."

The cornerback opposite Awuzie, Eli Apple, goes back even farther than Hall. A couple of days ago he retweeted clips of Bengals all-time interceptions leader Ken Riley, a guy that made his 65th and last interception in 1983, the year before Hall and Joseph were born.

"I didn't know about him until I got here (last year)," Apple said. "Now I'm a big fan. I wanted to wear No. 13, but you can't do that to a legend."

Naturally, Awuzie, the tape junkie, took a long look at the Riley clip and count him now as one of the many pushing for Riley's induction into the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

"That was cool to see. He had nine picks in a season," Awuzie said of 47 years ago. "Those are plays that would be hard to make today. The best players in each generation can play in any era. I think he's one of those guys. Now that the Bengals are in the national spotlight, maybe that will help (his case)."

And the idea is to stay in the national spotlight.