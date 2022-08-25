Training Camp Report: Rams See Bengals Stingy Defense Again; Hurst Boosting Burrow's Options

And, still, running back Joe Mixon found a few exciting gashes in the run game behind new center Ted Karras and right guard Alex Cappa.

"Without looking at the tape," said offensive coordinator Brian Callahan, "it felt solid. A good start against a good pass rush.

"There was some back and forth playing against some pretty good players," Callahan said. "There was a different style of front (3-4) for our guys. It was good. We'll look at it in more detail. They've got some good rushers and they had good wins in there. I thought the pocket looked good, too, on a handful of them."

On the other side of the ball one of the Bengals' Wednesday's stars, cornerback Chidobe Awuzie, said he's looking for a faster start Thursday. But, in the end, the Bengals defense did to the Rams what they did that night in SOFI when they yielded fewer than two yards per 23 carries.

Gave them nothing on the ground at Kettering Health Practice Fields.

"We started off very slow. One of our slowest days of camp," Awuzie said. "I loved our finish. We definitely have to be better at the beginning. Now we know what to expect. Our minds have to be right as soon as we're out here tomorrow."

They started to find their groove and got some good rush activity from their leading sacker Trey Hendrickson and backups Cam Sample and Joseph Ossai. But Stafford caught them, at times, too, and drew them offsides.

"We're OK if we stay on-sides," said Bengals defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo, saying it loudly enough for Sample to hear. "Matthew Stafford is great on the hard counts."

PLAY OF THE DAY: S Vonn Bell

Just like the Super Bowl, one of the defenses saved its best for last. On Wednesday it was the Bengals and their relentless defensive backs. Stafford launched one deep to a solitary target and three Bengals converged on the ball. A fourth, Bell, came flying in and, in honor of the return of Jessie Bates III, caught the tip for an interception as he hopped over the carnage.

(It will be recalled that a big reason the Bengals got to the Super Bowl is one of those tips. In overtime of the AFC title game, it was Bates tip and Bell pick that set up the winning score.)

"Something always good happens when you run to the ball," said Bengals safety Michael Thomas.

Thomas was one of three safeties on the field with Bell and rookie Dax Hill as Anarumo flooded his dime package of six DBs with speed.

"Lou made a great call," Thomas said. "We had tight coverage on their best guys like (Cooper) Kupp and at the same time we were able to still play with vision. and everybody just broke on the throw. I don't know if we fooled the quarterback or if it was an errant throw, but everybody did their job and we had four guys at the point of attack."

Slot cornerback Mike Hilton was able to break on the ball because he knew he had help from Thomas behind him. Hilton and cornerback Tre Flowers banged knees ("We're all good"-Hilton) and the ball was there.