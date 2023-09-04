Quick Hits: Chido Opens Against A Brother; Bengals Go For Incumbents in Captains Vote

CAPTAINS AHOY: Taylor announced this season's captains Monday via the player vote and there are only two changes from last season. There doesn't appear to be a special teams captain and slot cornerback Mike Hilton replaces Vonn Bell as a defensive captain. Everybody else won re-election, which means Burrow, running back Joe Mixon and center Ted Karras on offense and nose tackle DJ Reader and left end Sam Hubbard joining Hilton on defense.

"It just depends on how it all falls. Each year can be different that way," Taylor said. "We don't set in stone what it's going to look like. You just sort it out once the players have voted.

There may not be a special teams captain because it's probably the youngest spot on Taylor's youngest of his five rosters. Mike Thomas, the 33-year-old incumbent, is on the practice squad and Taylor smiled when asked if practice squad players were eligible.

"Everybody that's a captain this year is on the 53 (active roster), but that doesn't mean others didn't receive votes," Taylor said.

Reader and Hubbard locker next to each other at the end of the defensive line row, so welcome to Captain's Corner for a second straight year. "Everything is right here," Reader said. It is Hubbard's third term in his sixth season ("Three-star general," he called it), but he says, "It never gets old and it's something never taken for granted because it's based on your teammates' votes. Every year is a new year. You have to earn the respect and trust of your teammates. I consider it an incredible honor."

Last year in his seventh NFL season, Reader became an NFL captain for the first time. This season, he's the senior man on defense with eight years in the league and regained the 'C.'