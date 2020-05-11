Check Out Anthony Muñoz and Hakeem Adeniji On The Pro Football Hall of Fame Podcast, The Mission

May 11, 2020 at 11:53 AM
Michael LaPlaca

Digital Media Specialist

881203-Munoz-Anthony_stance (AP)
Al Messerschmidt/AP Photos
Anthony Munoz, Hall of Fame Class of 1998 ,is set for play during the Bengals 41 - 14 victory over the Houston Oilers in the 1990 AFC Wild Card Playoff Game on January 6, 1991 at Riverfront Stadium in Cincinnati, Ohio. (AP Photo / Al Messerschmidt)

On the latest edition of The Mission, a Pro Football Hall of Fame video podcast, host Jamir Howerton interviews Hall of Famer Anthony Muñoz as he gives advice and insight to Bengals rookie Hakeem Adeniji.

Some of the podcast highlights include:

  • 0:56 – Podcast begins with Adeniji introducing himself and talking about what he will bring to the Bengals locker room.
  • 2:56 – Muñoz breaks down Adeniji's game and his off-the-field attributes. 
  • 6:42 – What Adeniji learned about the Bengals coaching staff after working with them at the Senior Bowl.
  • 9:47 – Adeniji asks Muñoz what's the key to a successful NFL career.
  • 14:30 – Muñoz describes his experience playing in two Super Bowls and playing for the Bengals.
  • 16:06 – How Adeniji is learning the playbook and getting to know his teammates.
  • 17:18 – Muñoz breaks down the Bengals 2020 schedule and talks about the excitement in the community.

Each episode brings you the most exclusive Gold Jacket content from the award-winning Pro Football Hall of Fame Production Team.

The recipient of virtually every possible honor, Muñoz was elected to 11 consecutive Pro Bowls and was named All-Pro 11 straight times from 1981 through 1991. He was named the NFL Offensive Lineman of the Year in 1981, 1987, and 1988 and the NFL Players Association Lineman of the Year in 1981, 1985, 1988, and 1989. Muñoz was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 1998.

