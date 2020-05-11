Check Out Anthony Muñoz and Hakeem Adeniji On The Pro Football Hall of Fame Podcast, The Mission

The recipient of virtually every possible honor, Muñoz was elected to 11 consecutive Pro Bowls and was named All-Pro 11 straight times from 1981 through 1991. He was named the NFL Offensive Lineman of the Year in 1981, 1987, and 1988 and the NFL Players Association Lineman of the Year in 1981, 1985, 1988, and 1989. Muñoz was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 1998.