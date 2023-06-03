Rookie RB Chase Brown's Routine Anything But As Bengals Note His NFL-Ready Approach

Their story is every bit as good as their talent.

Safety Sydney went in the third round to the Eagles. When the Bengals saw the game-breaking speed out of the backfield that they put on their shopping list was available at No. 163, Chase made them the sixth set of twins to be drafted in the last 40 years. It capped a day beyond emotions in Ontario as Chase sat between mother Raechel and her mother Nancy McQuillan. A family once homeless and bouncing from shelters to empathetic homes as Raechel battled a deadly disease of the white blood cells was together and celebrating riches. The twins had become pros long before the draft during those shaky days of going to school and taking care of their baby sister Mya before that e-mail to Creneti in Florida from one of their local supporters.

"You grow up fast," Creneti says, "when you're in the grocery store trying to get your family what it needs when your mom is not doing well."

So that's why Justin Hill can look at Chase Brown in the running backs room and know exactly what he's getting. He first met Brown during an informal meeting at the NFL scouting combine. A few days later he worked him out on the floor of Lucas Oil Stadium as one of the coaches overseeing the position drills. Then a couple of weeks later he got on a Zoom call with him.

"He's consistent. He is who he is," Hill says. "A lot of times a guy puts on one personality in the interview process and when you get him, he's different. That's not always bad, but different. Chase is who we thought he is and he was very impressive in that first meeting.

"He prides himself on his preparation on and off the field. Always in his playbook. Always a day ahead. Prepared for practice and meetings. He's approaching it like a pro. The questions he asks and then you see him in the weight room walking through the next practice with the young receivers (Iosivas and Jones.)"

But the 5-9, 205-pound Brown knows the intangibles only take him so far. When he dined with Creneti after he declared for the draft, he said he now had to concentrate on not only making a team but making a name for himself in the league. Brown says he knows why the Bengals drafted him. An explosive understudy to veteran lead back Joe Mixon who'll hopefully work into a rotation.

(Here's another example of Brown's world view. Creneti recalls Brown telling him about an Illini practice where he sensed a Titans rep following his every move. Brown later told Creneti he wouldn't mind going to a team with an established back like a Derrick Henry. He could not only learn from guys like that, but the fewer carries would mean a longer career.)