More Quick Hits: Chase Brown Finds Footing; Browning Waits As Bengals Mull; Iosivas Winning Numbers Game 

AWESOME ANDREI: After ending one of the best rookie preseasons by a Bengals wide receiver in recent memory (12 catches for 133 yards and a touchdown), Iosivas knows he's going to the back-burner as Burrow's Big Three of Ja'Marr Chase, Tee Higgins, and Tyler Boyd take center stage for the Sept. 10 opener in Cleveland. He's made the club and he'll probably be active, but he kept it close to the vest.

"We've got a lot of great receivers. I'm not really sure how the numbers work," Iosivas said. "I'm just hoping for the best and that I'm going to be a Bengal."

Here's how the numbers work. He's 6-3, 205 pounds, has pole vaulted 16 feet, and has run a 4.4-second 40-yard dash. He seems to gain the trust of quarterbacks faster than that. Note Saturday night's 25-yard back-shoulder throw to Iosivas that highlighted Browning's touchdown drive. It was a replica of last week's 18-yarder in Atlanta that ignited a go-ahead touchdown drive in the last minute.

Here's another number. He eats up one-on-one coverage knowing how to use his height a' la another big Bengals receiver in 6-4 Tee Higgins.

"He's the guy I watch the most in practice. Him and Ja'Marr," Iosivas said. "I see what I can replicate and try to put it in my game."

More numbers? Whatever his Princeton IQ is. He scored his first NFL touchdown leaping for Browning's well-placed seven-yard moon ball and he's already thinking about the next situation.

"It's kind of a blown coverage. It's supposed to be man. They switched off," Iosivas said. "I was just at the back of the end line wide open. You practice those end lines so you're the only person that can get it just in case there's a defender walling you off. It was good practice just in case there would be a defender there in the future."

SLANTS AND SCREENS: After missing last week in Atlanta with an illness, first-round pick Myles Murphy took 39 percent of the snaps on the edge in 24 plays. That was after playing 53 percent (34 snaps) two weeks ago in the opener against Green Bay. The stats didn't have him getting to the quarterback, but he wasn't looking for numbers.

"I missed last week, so I wanted to put something this week on film for me to watch," Murphy said. "Something where I can say, 'OK, I did well on this one, I can improve on this one.' That's what I really wanted to do tonight. I'm still growing into that player, into that pass rusher." …