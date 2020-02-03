Catching Up With Chad In The Show That Never Ends

"To hear them regurgitate some of the things I did that I even forgot I did," Johnson says. "And hear some of the stories and how they looked up to me as a kid … It's crazy. Watched me as a kid? I feel like I'm not that old or that far removed from the game. But that was so meaningful to talk to so many different players I hadn't met before. They looked up to me and enjoyed the way I played the game. It made me feel great."

His favorite receiver of the current crop sounds like the guy chasing his Bengals records.

"My favorite receiver?" Johnson repeats. "My favorite receiver didn't play last year … I see A.J. (Green) all the time. The respect there doesn't have to be said."

But as much as the current guys pay their respects, Ocho doesn't think they can top the original. And that's what he is. Johnson blazed the pro athlete's trail of social media footing, double-fisted branding and reality TV shows before the wives were invited. We thought he was nuts with the checklist of cornerbacks he beat, sending those care packages to opposing secondaries the week of games, handing the ref a buck. But he just beat us to Instagram Age, that's all.

"I was a bit over the top and different and authentic. Unlike most are now. They're cool. But they're just choreographed and nothing is original," Johnson says. It's stuff that's already been done. The stuff I did, it was, 'Holy bleep, how did you think of that?'

"It's something that was frowned upon. What I made fun and entertaining is now OK. So I would like all my fine money back that comes from the powers that be."

Johnson thinks he paid a price for pulling stunts like donning a Hall-of-Fame-like gold jacket on the sidelines after he caught a 39-yard touchdown pass from Carson Palmer to start the season's scoring during the 2007 opener on Monday Night Football against the Ravens. He doesn't believe he hurt the team ("I was doing my best to win"), but he believes he hurt his chances to get a real gold jacket.