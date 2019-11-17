Carr Drives Raiders To Control

But Bengals rookie quarterback Ryan Finley nearly stole them three points at the end of the half. After Brandon Wilson's 38-yard kick return, Finley scrambled for 24 yards and then hit wide receiver Auden Tate over the middle for 14 yards as he got drilled in the back. But he had to fight through a hold on left tackle John Jerry and a false start on left guard Billy Price as the play clock ran down. Randy Bullock's streak of 11 straight field goals came to an end on a 53-yarder that was wide left.

After missing some open receivers and getting some pressure on others, Finley finished the half just 8 of 16 for 57 yards.

Mixon finished with just seven carries in the half, but they went for 47 yards as the Bengals couldn't get into a groove, going just one for six on third down. Third down was the difference in the half.