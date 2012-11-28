Canned Food Drive results

Nov 28, 2012 at 07:09 AM
freestore_440.jpg

The Cincinnati Bengals and the Freestore Foodbank are pleased to announce the results of the annual canned food drive held Sunday, November 25, 2012 prior to the game against the Oakland Raiders.

Generous Bengals fans donated 7,893 pounds of food and $16,600 in cash.

Donations help the Freestore Foodbank distribute much needed food to over 25,000 people in the Tri-State area. Every $5 donation purchases 20 meals.

The Bengals sincerely thank all fans for their generosity in supporting this effort. The Freestore Foodbank will be able to provide thousands of meals to the community due to the success of the 2012 canned food drive.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

