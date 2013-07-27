Camp report: Harrison on display in Sunday's Okie; Padded debate; Atkins takes tips; Dalton rebounds

James Harrison

Updated: 7:25 p.m.

In Cincinnati, there is a bevy of rites of summer. Sunday afternoon at the Reds, Fourth of July at Riverbend with the Pops, and Marvin Lewis's Oklahoma Drill when the Bengals wear pads for the first time at training camp.

Lewis has set the date for Sunday on the Paul Brown Stadium practice fields in a 3 p.m. workout and it's pretty basic and brutal and done only once all season. An offensive blocker lines up in an alley with a defender across from him and a ball carrier behind him. The whistle goes and we're live.

"It's tradition," defensive tackle Domata Peko said before Saturday's practice.

All eyes are going to be on the man who has gone through his career as the most feared player in the NFL, hard-hitting James Harrison, the new Bengals SAM linebacker.

On Saturday cornerback Terence Newman admitted he can't wait for the show.

"It will be fun to watch No. 92 over here, a little pit bull," said the nodding Newman, one locker down. They're going to take his leash off and let him go bark at a couple people, so it will be interesting to watch. I'm going to lobby just to watch the Oklahoma Drill, stay out of his section and watch what goes on over there. That dude is strong. He's tough. He's got Kevlar in his helmet. That's how hard he hits."

Kevlar is a form of body armor that Newman has never seen during 11 NFL seasons in a helmet. That got him thinking about the preseason coming up. Last preseason safety Taylor Mays hurt some teammates in a couple of collisions.

"I've seen it on ribs on people, but never in the helmet," Newman said. "Actually, that's not a bad idea. I'll probably have to do it if Taylor stays at safety. Sometimes he comes in with a little bit of friendly fire every now and then."

PADDED DEBATE: Sunday's first day of pads unveils the new knee pads and thigh pads dictated by the NFL during the offseason. Like most of the players, Michael Johnson, the towering Bengals right end, hasn't worn them in the four years he's been out of college. He doesn't think it's going to matter much.

"It's just for show," Johnson said. "I'm going to wear the smallest ones I can. You want to be light out there. A few ounces aren't going to make a difference. You just have to get used to playing with it."

The 6-7 Johnson's knee pad doesn't look like it would cover a song. It's a Styrofoamish pad about two inches by three inches. His thigh pads are going to be built into the girdle he wears under his pants.

Bengals equipment manager Jeff Brickner says there are three kinds of knee pads and more than two dozen types of thigh pads. All have been tested and approved by the NFL and the players can choose which ones they want.

Newman, the 11-year man that has played the most NFL games on the Bengals roster, figures the last time he wore pads was in Bill Parcells's last season coaching the Cowboys in 2006.

"When I was returning more punts early in my career, I wore just the thigh pads. Well, actually, Parcells, he kind of mandated it," Newman said. "We had to wear thigh pads anyway. I wore them for quite a while, then kind of just shed them because I didn't really get hit in my thighs.

"It's not really what happens to DBs, so there was no sense in wearing them. Plus most guys want to be as light as possible. They think these are going to slow us down, but I don't think necessarily they do. You can get thinner thigh pads or smaller ones and it'll be all right."

Newman doesn't think it matters all that much when it comes to his position. Like Johnson, he's also going light, particularly with the thigh pads.

"It should be pretty simple, to be honest with you. The knee pads sometimes kind of annoy you a little bit. They move. That's probably going to be the worst part for me," Newman said. "I couldn't tell you the last time I wore knee pads. I had these little bitty donuts in college, but I guess you can't wear those. It shouldn't be that big of a deal though."

Center Kyle Cook never stopped wearing them when he got to the NFL out of Michigan State and he figures they've saved him some aches and pains.

"Like getting kneed in the thigh or something in a pile. I'm sure I've avoided bruises," Cook said. "They don't bother me. It won't be a big change for me. It will probably have an effect on the skill guys who have been just running in basically Spandex. I'm sure they'll get used to it."