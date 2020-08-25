Camp Notebook: Dunlap Steps To The Front After Pushed To The Side; Joe Burrow Stops The Clock; Fred Johnson Looks Good at RG; Playmaker Phillips

Last week the committee met via Zoom to continue the players' decision-making process on which civic groups to bestow the club's commitment of $250,000 in the cause of social justice. The Bengals have been talking to groups ranging from a company trying to connect poor students with school internet to a firm that fosters and funds minority-owned businesses.

"We're taking the proper steps and trying to make sure we shed light on the situation," said veteran tight end C.J. Uzomah. "The owners are in there and players in that committee are asking a lot of the owners to help us with that, to help meet with us when we do certain things and they're all on board. From my perspective and this is just from my own perspective I think they're taking the right steps and trying to help us move in the right direction."

Dunlap says he'd like to take the discussion right to the top to Bengals president Mike Brown. He'd like to hear some more from the team.

"I don't want them to check the box. I want them to do something they are passionate about. That way, they're physically and emotionally invested in it as we all are," Dunlap said. "I just wanted to have that conversation with him personally, 1-on-1. And however that conversation goes once we leave the room, I leave that alone from that angle and I'll go about it the way that I feel like is best to help my community and to do long-term change from there. Personally, I feel compelled with the platform that we have. We have a great opportunity to make the biggest ripple effects."

Brown, 85, has a long history of having an open door for his players. He knows the subject well. Once during the team's visit to the Pro Football Hall of Fame about a decade ago, he showed a group of players the exhibit with the contracts produced by his father, Paul Brown, and signed by Bill Willis and Marion Motley that helped break the color line in pro football with the Cleveland Browns.

Dunlap knows this is a difficult time to even meet, but he's been a Bengal for 11 seasons and he knows Mike Brown is as approachable as they come.

"If I asked him in person, I think he might honor that," Dunlap said. "So that's good a call to action that I should do. But we're in different tiers right now obviously with what's going on. He's an older man, so I want to respect his space and social distance. It's kind of tough because I don't want to do it on no Zoom. I would like to sit at a table."

Dunlap is perplexed that people may be upset that he has voiced his feelings.

"I don't understand," Dunlap said. "I am a football player, but the reason why I work so hard and the same passion I have on the field came from me being raised in those communities that are being neglected. And they're calling for our help. So who am I to turn my back on my community, where I'm from and how I was raised?"

The start to that answer, the Bengals hope, is the committee. Uzomah, who is a member, calls the Positive Community Impact Committee, "The Get Stuff Done Committee."

"It's small steps is what it takes," Uzomah said. "I think everything happens in small baby steps. I think that's what we're trying to do right now is find a few things that we can in the community locally, with the owners with the players with the coaches with everyone in the building to show we're a united front."