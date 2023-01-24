Quick Hits: Bengals Rookie CB Taylor-Britt's Impact; After Another Checkmate, Lou Anarumo's Next Match; Zac Taylor Savors The Ride

Cam Taylor-Britt, the Bengals' most impactful rookie cornerback since Leon Hall in 2007, helped defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo deliver one of his playoff clinics during Sunday's 27-10 AFC Divisional win over the Bills.

After leading the NFL in allowing the lowest passer rating this season, the Bengals stymied Bills quarterback Josh Allen on 68.1, more than 30 points below his career playoff number.

"Be physical. They don't like that. Receivers are soft," said Taylor-Britt, who talks openly like Adam Jones and plays physically like Hall, two of the Bengals starting cornerbacks the last time they won a dozen games in 2015.

With Taylor-Britt their top graded coverage player on Sunday by Pro Football Focus, the Bengals pulled the plug on Allen's big play-offense that finished second in the NFL in scoring this past season and had generated Allen's three straight 300-yard playoff games that included last week's career-high 354 yards against the Dolphins.

If you want to know how they did it, how they held the Bills to just three pass plays of at least 20 yards, check out Allen's last, best shot to get back in the game on one of the last snaps of the third quarter.

Down 24-10, Allen was staring at a third-and-two from his own 20 when he saw wide receiver Gabriel Davis badly beat Taylor-Britt down the left sideline and threw a great ball that would have been the lightning strike Buffalo needed.

Now, remember, Allen to Gabriel has been like Montana to Rice the last two postseasons with six touchdowns. In fact, Montana-Rice is one of only three duos that have more playoff TD connections in a two -season span than Allen-Davis. Plus, Allen's postseason targets to Davis have netted six touchdowns and no interceptions with an average of 18.6 air yards.

But not Sunday, when Davis had two catches for 34 yards. Not here, when Taylor-Britt showed his grit and recovery speed as Davis looked like he was off on one of his long ones. But Taylor-Britt caught up to him and Allen still put it over Davis' shoulder and when Davis was about to put it away, Taylor-Britt kept scraping at the ball and it slid out.

Punt. Ball game.

"I've been looking at the film," Taylor-Britt said Monday. "It was a good release, and it was icy and I was like, 'Oh Lord,' and I just didn't want to panic. That's one thing a lot of DBs do when they get beat is panic and get to holding and get a (pass interference) that way, so I just wanted to play through his hands. His eyes got kind of big. When the ball is coming, eyes get big and it's just one play for the catch at that point so I just wanted to make sure I shot my hands at the right point and I did."

And Allen's other big target, three-time Pro Bowler Stefon Diggs coming off his fifth straight 1,000-yard season, left mad with four catches for 35 yards. In three routes against Diggs, Taylor-Britt gave him just two catches for 11 yards with plenty of muscle.