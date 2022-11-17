Matchup Of The Game: Bengals-Steelers Have Another Edition Covered

After visiting Flores at the Steelers hotel Saturday night to "pay my respects," he hopes to "kick his ass." Burks wrote every NFL team for two or three years looking for a job and he saved all the rejection letters. Flores is the guy that took a shot on him.

"Brian Flores is the reason I'm sitting talking to you now," Burks says. "I learned so much from him. Understanding the people and the situation. Making the offense play left-handed. He does a tremendous job making a particular player successful in matchups. It's not necessarily about the scheme. It's that detailed."

Burks agrees that this is Taylor-Britt's kind of matchup, kind of game, kind of rivalry, kind of division. Gritty, tough CTB loves contact and Burks says he's ready. He also says, "He has no choice."

"We're talking about a guy that missed his entire first training camp and preseason and gets thrown into an NFL game," Burks says. "He didn't blink one bit. Good and bad, he keeps a smile on his face. He's asking questions in the front row of meetings. It's a physical matchup. That's Cam's game."

Burks has been insisting Taylor-Britt's best attribute is ball skills and he's looking for that first NFL touch with either a pass defensed or interception. He may have even touched the 31-yard pass he gave up in Cleveland against Donovan Peoples-Jones and this is where the balance he learned from Flores comes in.

It's people and situations.

"Covering receivers is different in college than it is in the NFL," Burks says. "After going through how he can cover better, what is encouraging is he tried to get himself in position to make a play. Some guys are scared and don't try to make plays. Cam's not that way at all."

Pickens, who has 29 catches for 370 yards and a touchdown in his first nine games, is highly regarded in Burks' room. Chase Claypool may have had more in his first nine games with 35 and 500, respectively, but he has been traded.

"I think they saw Claypool as that big, 50-50 ball guy, but they moved him out and went right to this guy," says Hilton, the former Steeler. "He's a great contested receiver who can high point the ball. He brings a lot of physicality to those wide receivers with his blocking."

Apple: "I like Pickens. Good player. Physical at the top of the route. He'll talk, he'll throw a shoulder or a helmet into you. He's one of those guys who is faster than you think."