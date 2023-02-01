Quick Hits Down On The Bengals' Corner

"At corner, when people are looking at you every play, you're not going to succeed. I don't succeed every play. But sometimes it gets heightened more when those eyes are on you. I believe he's always been a great corner, but it's just a matter of in those moments he started to make plays when everybody was looking at him. He did step up in the locker room as a leader, in the meeting room, but on the field his play has always been at a certain standard I think he's always reached that level."

Awuzie has had no problems becoming a mentor to first-round pick Dax Hill, the Michigan safety who ended up playing more slot corner when he was on the field, which wasn't often. He played 14 percent of the snaps in the regular season and was in on only 20 plays in the postseason. But he always seemed to do something positive, like on one of his six plays in the AFC Divisional when he defended a third-down pass to Bills tight end Dawson Knox that put the lead at 17-10 instead of 17-14.

Awuzie sees a bit of himself in Hill and isn't afraid to play the wise counselor role.

"I would say for Dax, it's a matter of, now that you have all this knowledge, use it and try to take something from each position that you learned," Awuzie said. "When hopefully you do hone in on one position, then you know who is around you, what their assignment is. You know what their alignment is. That can lend you to be a better player."

Awuzie, a second-round pick of the Cowboys, had a similar rookie year in 2017.

"When I first came into the league, it was the same way," Awuzie said. "I was playing dime, nickel, safety, corner. I took those knowledge points to, now I know what the corner is thinking. It allowed me to play a little bit more free. I would advise Dax that way."

SUPER HURT: Apple was desperately hoping to play the Eagles in the Super Bowl, the team he grew up watching. They were in the early game last Sunday and Apple was watching that first quarter and saw his buddy and fellow South Jersey native Haason Reddick make some big rushes at outside backer for Philly.

"I knew they were going to win," Apple. "Oooh. Playing the hometown team in the Super Bowl."

By the way, Apple's not going to disappear in the next few months. He'll continue to have his opinions and make them known.

"I'll leave that chip on my shoulder no matter what," Apple said. "I'll talk my biggest trash. Whether I back it up or don't, it doesn't matter. It's a game to me. It's something I love to do. No matter what anybody on the outside has to say."