Matchup Of The Game: Bengals Inject Youth Into Battered Secondary

As he planned to ice down his hamstring Wednesday night, all Burks really knew is that Taylor-Britt was going to get his second NFL start and Hill may have to help him by moving out of safety and take snaps as an outside cornerback. Pending the injuries.

The last time Hill did that in a game before he had to be rushed over there Monday night was at Booker T. Washington High School in Tulsa, Okla. This rather daunting possibility fazes neither Burks or Hill. Burks coached Byron Jones the previous two seasons in Miami when the former Cowboys safety was becoming a Pro Bowl cornerback.

"I see a lot of the same traits in Dax," Burks said.

Hill got his welcome-to-the-NFL-kid moment in the Monday night glare when vet wide receiver Amari Cooper savvyeed past him for a 53-yuard bomb on one of the final plays of the game. It was, as they say nowadays, a teaching moment. You've got time to survey the situation at safety. But, especially in the NFL at cornerback, the flow is right on top of you. It looked like Hill didn't even have his mouthpiece in as Cooper bolted off the line.

"An elite receiver is going to line up fast," Burks said. "At corner, they're right there on you. Things happen so fast. He learned it and he learned it on national TV and he'll always be able to look back on it."

The Bengals have no concerns about Hill. The reason they took him with the 31st pick is because they had him ranked a lot higher than that and they envision him being able to play any spot back there. When he gets the reps and he's just starting to take those cornerbacks reps.

"We'll have to get him snaps there for sure, as well as safety and other things that he does," said defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo Wednesday. "We've been doing that some, thank God, we did it last week as an emergency, not enough. But we'll have to do more of it again."

Before the players met with the coaches Wednesday, Hill, thoughtful, quiet and intense, wasn't quite sure what they were going to have him do. All he knew is that he was ready.