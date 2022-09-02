A Sample Of Power Of Positive Thinking As Cam Impresses Heading Into Second Season On Bengals D-Line

Cam Sample's mom, as versatile as her son, is a senior vice president for a bank who has put him on the cover of what would be her fourth children's book.

But that's as far as she has gone on the writing project about Cameron's successful life entwined in a football journey and what it took. Mom, he said to her at some point after that sophomore year at Tulane, it's not time yet.

"Cameron has always been deep and clear," Deidre' Sample says. "He wasn't feeling it. He wasn't interested. 'My story isn't over.' I had to honor that."

A Six Sigma Green Belt, Deidre' Sample could deduce she may have a long wait because Sample, the Bengals' second-year-jack-of-all-trades on the defensive line, looks like he's going to be around awhile.

After a solid rookie year, he may have returned as the most improved player on a defense that has everyone back from the group that dominated the postseason.

"Love him," says defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo. "He's reliable. He'll play in the league for 10 years just because he'll always be in the right place. He's strong. He's smart as hell. He's got instincts."

All of which is no surprise to Deidre' Sample, who has a box of index cards somewhere filled with his observations she found so amazing she had to jot them down. Such as the one when he was six or seven or maybe even eight and they were driving.

"Mom, look up there in the clouds," he told her. "That cloud represents the people you have to leave out of your live so you can move on."

"That's how he's always been," Deidre' Sample says. "Cameron is just really grounded and no matter what, he stays focused."

That's what he did the six weeks between spring ball and the start of training camp instead of going back to home to Snellville and the edges of Atlanta.

"I stayed here because I had everything here. The gym. Chiropractor. In the gym Sam (Hubbard) and Khalid (Kareem), we were pushing each other," Sample says of his fellow D-linemen. "I just attacked every day. Worked on everything. Conditioning. A lot in the film room, seeing looks in the playbook."