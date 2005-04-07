By the Numbers

news

The Bengals fan favorites took over the orange-and-black festival known "Back Together Saturday," when the AFC champions welcomed back the faithful to Paul Brown Stadium for a training camp practice started by Man of the People running back Joe Mixon's address to the fans and ended with Evan McPherson's 65-yard bomb of a field goal that was the longest seen in these parts by special teams archivist Darrin Simmons. And in between, GQ wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase drew the biggest cheers from the crowd of 28,283 with a mere wave of the gloves of the NFL's hottest young receiver.