By the Numbers

Running back Chris Perry will switch from jersey No. 26 to No. 23 for the upcoming season, the Bengals announced. Also, new defensive tackle Bryan Robinson will wear No. 98, while last season's No. 98, defensive tackle Terrance Martin, will switch to No. 94, the former number of Tony Williams, who has signed a free agent contract with Jacksonville.
Training Camp Report: Mixon And McPherson Keep The Good Times Rolling For Bengals Faithful
The Bengals fan favorites took over the orange-and-black festival known "Back Together Saturday," when the AFC champions welcomed back the faithful to Paul Brown Stadium for a training camp practice started by Man of the People running back Joe Mixon's address to the fans and ended with Evan McPherson's 65-yard bomb of a field goal that was the longest seen in these parts by special teams archivist Darrin Simmons. And in between, GQ wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase drew the biggest cheers from the crowd of 28,283 with a mere wave of the gloves of the NFL's hottest young receiver.
Training Camp Report: New-Look Bengals Offensive Line Digs In
Even though their new right side has yet to line up in team drills, the culture shift on the revamped, re-built and re-invigorated Bengals offensive line continued to dig in during Friday's training camp on the Paul Brown Stadium practice fields.