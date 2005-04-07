By the Numbers

Apr 06, 2005 at 08:00 PM

Running back Chris Perry will switch from jersey No. 26 to No. 23 for the upcoming season, the Bengals announced. Also, new defensive tackle Bryan Robinson will wear No. 98, while last season's No. 98, defensive tackle Terrance Martin, will switch to No. 94, the former number of Tony Williams, who has signed a free agent contract with Jacksonville.

