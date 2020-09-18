Burrow Takes Praise And Shots But Still Looking For A Win

Still, Burrow stood tall with his first three NFL touchdown passes, all five fourth-down conversions and a bottomless well of grit. The fact he could stand was even noteworthy. He kept them in a game the defense couldn't keep close and with the Browns knowing he had to throw he took an ungodly number of shots and now has Bengaldom concerned about just how many of these games he can endure.

Three sacks. Seven hits. His first career sack-and-strip executed by the rampaging Myles Garrett on his own one-yard line.

"Yep," Burrow said when asked if he can keep taking the hits all season. "I'm good. I feel good."

And you can count Garrett among Joey's Pals.

"The guy is tough. He took a lot of shots, and he bounced right back up," Garrett said. "He was still putting deep ones on the money and he always kept his eyes downfield. He was never really worried about the rush, unless it was really on him. That is better than some veteran quarterbacks. He has a ways to go, but he is already off to a good start. I am impressed by him."

Burrow may have felt good, but he didn't feel good about the offense. His only completion of more than 20 yards was his first NFL touchdown pass, a 23-yarder floated down the left sideline to tight end C.J. Uzomah splitting the cornerback and safety and Burrow putting it on his numbers to pull the Bengals to 14-10 with nine minutes left in the first half.

The 61 passes netted just 316 yards, less than six yards a throw. He couldn't connect with wide receiver A.J. Green on 10 of 13 targets. They couldn't punch it in from the Browns 1 when they had a chance to cut it to 28-21 at the end of the third quarter, a sequence all say turned the game.

"We dropped a pass. We had a MA (missed assignment) on the play, and then we dropped a pass, as well, that looked like it would have been a touchdown from my angle," Zac Taylor said. "We had some negative-yardage runs there that really killed us. That is the turning point right there. I think we were down eight at the time, looking to score and go for two. We already had a 2-point conversion called, and then the touchdown gets called back. That was the discouraging part of the game."

In the end, Burrow was terrific taking what he could get, he just couldn't get enough. It appeared that the Browns, burned by running back Joe Mixon's career-high 162 yards in last season's finale, sold out to stop to the run and the Bengals couldn't make them pay with Green.