Burrow Starts Padding His NFL Experiences After Practice No. 1

It literally rained on his parade when the sky opened up for his last two or so plays of the day. One snap slid through his hands and the last one he handed to Mixon.

So it does rain in Joe World. But the confidence didn't get rusted when he was asked about his nerves for an NFL opener suddenly less than a month away.

"I'm excited more so than nervous, I would say," said Burrow, who could only laugh when asked if that surprised him. "Absolutely not. You ever heard anything else about me about being nervous?"

But Burrow did find time Tuesday to flash what made him so good in a college red zone. He had an ability to turn water into wine when it all looked to be on the rocks, knowing when to vacate the pocket and being able to throw a bullet while on the dead run.

On Tuesday, Bengals radio analyst Dave Lapham asked Burrow to estimate how many times in the red zone last season he made something out of nothing. A quarter of them, maybe a little more, he said.

That's what he did to wide receiver Tyler Boyd for one of their three touchdowns Tuesday, finding nobody open and then rolling to his right before watching Boyd get his patented leverage in the middle of the end zone.

"In the red zone, a lot of touchdowns come outside the structure of the offense," Burrow said. "You dial a play up to a certain coverage in the red zone and you don't get it and there's not a lot of room to improvise outside of it, so you have to get outside the pocket, you have to extend plays, you have to allow guys to find the windows and get open. That's something I've always taken pride in and I know our coaches are putting a big emphasis on it."

So Burrow and Taylor are a good match after a season the Bengals saw so many drives go to die inside the 20. They were the third worst in the league in red zone touchdown percentage and 28 quarterbacks had more red-zone touchdown passes than Andy Dalton's 10 on a 52 completion percentage.

"We were awful in the red zone. We did improve later in the season. But overall, we were awful at the end of the year when you look at our red zone (numbers)," Taylor said. "A lot of it was on third downs. Our third-down completion percentage down there was not very good. That's been a big point of emphasis this entire offseason."

Boyd has been Burrow's go-to guy during the first week on the field for one simple reason. Don't look now, but Burrow hasn't had his top four receivers at his disposal at the same time. A.J. Green was terrific until he tweaked a hamstring on Monday and didn't practice Tuesday. John Ross has been in California for a week tending to Covid in his family. At about the same time rookie Tee Higgins pulled a hammy.