Quick Hits: Bengals Buoyed By Burrow Session; Numbers In Safeties; 'When The Ball Is In The Air, It's Mine'

"Always good to see No. 9," said safety Michael Thomas, dean of the locker room in his 11th NFL season. "He always brings the energy. Anytime he's playing, we've got a shot."

NUMBERS IN SAFETY: They call the 33-year-old Thomas, "Uncle Mike," but he was more a proud papa after the game as he beamed at the safety position, where the lone Bengals starter making Friday's game excelled, as did two backup safeties.

Tycen Anderson, who last played a game before Friday in last year's preseason finale when he got hurt, had two interceptions, one a 43-yard pick-six.

In his NFL debut, rookie Jordan Battle knocked down a pass at the goal line and had a tackle for a loss.

Dax Hill, the starting safety who started, had a spectacular pass defensed on the first series of the game that conjured up last season's last play in New Orleans. Instead of Andy Dalton, it was Packers quarterback Jordan Love going deep for wide receiver Christian Watson and like he did against Dalton, Hill ranged from centerfield to the sideline to sweep away the pass.

"That's what Dax can do, he can make that play," Thomas said. "I'm proud of these guys. Really proud of Tycen. I've had that happen to me, have the game taken away by injury or whatever else. It was so good to see him finish and not just be close."

Some would suggest that with Hill and Nick Scott locked in as the starters and Battle projected as one of the backups, Thomas, the incumbent special teams captain, is battling Anderson for the fourth and last spot.

"I don't see it that way. I don't look at it like that," Thomas said. "If he can make plays and also play special teams, by God then. If he can use something that I've taught him, then I've served."

Anderson, the fifth-round pick last year and classmate of the first-round Hill, came into a room commandeered by the departed Jessie Bates III and Vonn Bell.

"Dax and I learned a lot from Jessie and Vonn," Anderson said, "and we just want to carry the torch and keep the great safety play here."

Anderson, who thinks it's his first interception since 2019 against VMI for Toledo, did that all by himself with the two picks. Battle was signaling touchdown when Anderson caught it at the Packers 43 because of defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo's play call.

"Great call," Anderson said. "The way that play developed, once those pick routes come at you, it's hard to travel through there. Coach Lou called for the DBs to help each other."

Then late in the first half, the 6-2, 209-pound Anderson simply undercut the route of 6-5, 259-pound tight end Tucker Kraft and ripped it out of his arms.

"Last year was just crazy," said Andrson, who couldn't overcome soft tissue injuries. "I didn't want to be behind because I didn't take advantage of those times I wasn't playing or practicing. I wanted to take advantage of every moment in the building. Studying plays, meeting with the DBs, trying to make myself better."

Hill looked on in approval.

"I felt like that just kind of lit a fire under him," said Hill of last year's absence. "Because he missed all of last year doesn't mean he can't rebound and recover how he was as a football player. That was on full display."