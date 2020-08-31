Burrow Saving Storybook After Defense Fends Him Off Late In Scrimmage

Remember all that drivel coming out of the Super Bowl?

How Burrow was going to pull an Eli Manning? How Jordan and Carson Palmer had poisoned him on Mike Brown? How his camp thought, in a really laughable fable, the Bengals were a graveyard for quarterbacks even though they're the only team in the 53 years of the common draft to draft four quarterbacks that started at least 97 games for them?

Just headline hoaxes. All of it.

How about Burrow's tweet after the tour of the museum?

"Happy I get to be part of this organization with great people."

Mike Brown?

The Bengals president met with Burrow and several other team leaders on Friday morning and took them up on their request that he join them for the event at the museum.

"That was great for our team, our organization and our community to see Mr. Brown and the whole family there with us showing their support leading the charge towards change," Burrow said. "A lot of guys and lot of people in this building have worked really hard to drive change and to find foundations we can support and events we can do to facilitate change. We are going to continue to do that.

"That was just one step in this process. One baby step. It was a great event with the full support of the organization. We are going to continue to do what we can to facilitate change in terms of race relations and police brutality and try to unite this country."

OK, if that doesn't convince you, then maybe the way he moved in the pocket on Sunday night will. There was a bit too much pressure (if you believe the defense), but he hangs in the pocket so long and gets rid of it so quickly that with no officials each sack was fiercely debated.

If Taylor says Burrow's middle name is "Poise," then his alias must be "Presence."

"Yeah, I'm going to slide a little bit," he said of the pocket. "I'm getting paid lots of money now. That was my thing all the time was once they start paying money to play this game I'll start protecting my body a little more."

And if you still don't think Burrow is the guy by now, know this. He's going to keep chucking. He likes to give his receivers a chance. He didn't have Green and John Ross (Taylor says he sat him and his sore arm just to be safe) and the best receiver of camp, Auden Tate, was rested, but he kept throwing to undrafted rookies Scotty Washington and DaMarkus Lodge and lost some contested balls along the way, even when Uzomah and Drew Sample had some problems holding on at tight end.

"If we have one-on-one coverage I'm going to throw it up to my guys and expect them to make a play," Burrow said. "Those aren't 50-50 balls to me. Those are 80-20. Our guys get paid a lot of money to catch footballs, the defense gets paid a lot of money to cover, not catch footballs. So, I'm going to trust my guys and put the balls in the right places they are going to go make plays."

Burrow wasn't happy ("I didn't execute the way I needed to,"), but everybody walked out of The Paul knowing how easily the offense still could have won. On first down of that drive, usually reliable tight end C.J Uzomah ran a great route to get enough clearance over the middle from strong safety Vonn Bell just behind the goal line, but it bounced off his numbers for one of those drops.