Quick Hits: Burrow: 'Nobody Is Panicking In Here'

First of all, the calf.

Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow said after Sunday's 24-3 loss here in the opener, it was good enough. He strained it in the second practice of training camp and didn't return to practice until two weeks ago and that was the question everyone wanted to know after his career-low 82 passing yards.

The calf?

"Felt good enough," Burrow said.

Missing most of camp a factor for a total of 142 yards, the lowest in head coach Zac Taylor's 57 games?

"It's tough to tell," he said. "A lot of variables that go into it."

Center Ted Karras talked about the lack of communication and there were also moments Burrow appeared not to be on the same page with his receivers.

"That happens in Week 1. Those things happen when the quarterback doesn't perform in training camp," Burrow said. "That was obviously something I would have liked to have done, but no excuses. It's, obviously, not very good today. We've got to do better."

Tee Higgins had no catches on eight targets. The longest completion was 12 yards to wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase, who said the Bengals failed to capitalize like they usually do against man-to-man defenses.

After the Bengals fell to 0-2 last year, Burrow told everyone to relax and they were rewarded with a second straight trip to the AFC title game. Burrow didn't say that Sunday, but he was on the same plane.

"Nobody is panicking in here, guys," Burrow said. "Week 1 doesn't define anybody's season. Obviously, not very good out there. Anybody that watched saw that. But we have been in this spot before and come back stronger and had great years. That's what we are going to do.

_Kicker Evan McPherson was shaking his head and not because the rain caused him to miss a 51-yard field goal that would have cut the Browns' lead to 10-6 in the middle of the third quarter. "I hit the miss good." But he couldn't remember playing in the rain during his two seasons in the NFL. It was a fairly steady rain and Taylor said his team's inability to respond with field position on special teams doomed them.

The Browns had 30 more return yards and rookie Brad Robbins' first 10 NFL punts netted 37.4 yards while his counterpart was more than six yards better.

"It was tough for both teams. That's not just us. So then it comes into managing those conditions and doing a great job running the ball, which I was pleased with the most part, what we did in the run game," Taylor said. "Then special teams and field position. I think they did a better job handling that today than we did."

Taylor blamed himself for an illegal shift penalty (two players in motion at the same time) because he got the call in late. There was also an illegal formation penalty right after that , but Taylor said he didn't think the time Burrow missed in camp was a contributing factor. He again pointed to the conditions.