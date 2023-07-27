Training Camp Report: Bengals 'Fire Out' Of The Blocks; Burrow Does It All On First Day; Pollack Says Jonah Looks All Right At Tackle

Bengals head coach Zac Taylor felt it last month, even before his team left for the six-week break. So did one of his top advisers and confidants, head strength and conditioning coach Joey Boese.

And they were proven right during Wednesday's first practice of training camp on the Kettering Health Practice Fields. Their team was ready to play and more than the 95-degree heat was hot. A scrap on the second snap of team drills. Then Pro Bowl quarterback Joe Burrow's feathery touchdown bomb to wide receiver Tee Higgins on the next play.

"It felt like an in-season practice," said Chidobe Awuzie, their No. 1 cornerback still sitting out practice but getting close to his return from ACL rehab and impressed with the competitiveness of those taking his reps. "The chemistry is already building."

Worthy of their status as Super Bowl contenders, the Bengals' first scrum was on third-and-long between Pro Bowlers, sack ace Trey Hendrickson and new left tackle Orlando Brown Jr., straight from the World Champion Chiefs. The pair were fresh off their titanic matchup in the AFC title game and after some words on the previous snap, Hendrickson emerged with some blood on his neck and a man-up apology from Brown, a football lifer whose dad, the late Orlando Brown Sr., played 129 games for the Ravens and Browns.

"Nothing serious. It comes with football in training camp. I apologize to Trey and my teammates for what I did. I never want to be that guy," said Brown, who compares it to Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes' verbal dustup against the Raiders last season.

"Sometimes when you don't hear the whistle, you just black out. (Like) Pat talking to Maxx Crosby. It's like he probably couldn't tell you at the time what the hell he was saying. It was just one of those situations. I'm intense. My dad had a reputation as a blue-collar guy. It's always been my approach to the game, but I don't want to hurt anyone or affect practice or anything like that."

One big reason it may have seemed so different is that these were the first team snaps Burrow has taken in July in his fourth year in the league. 2020 was COVID. 2021 was rehab. Last year he had an appendectomy the day before practice.

"The thing I really feel right now is like these guys are in the starting blocks ready to fire out. And that's just the sense you get being around these guys is they're just ready. You've really felt that since the spring," Taylor said before practice. "Joey Boese made that comment to me a couple of times during OTAs leading into summer break. These guys wanted to start going now and start playing these games and you don't take that for granted because that's not always the case. And in the years I've coached, you don't always feel that, and this is one of those years I certainly feel like these guys are ready to go."

Burrow can feel it, too. He says it's not because they've been so close the last two years, but that they are simply close.

"We have been together for three years for the most part. Additions here or there, but the core group of guys have been together," Burrow said after practice. "We know what we have to do throughout training camp to improve our skills and craft and get to where we want to get to. Through the whole offseason guys were training that way and taking things very seriously. The relationships in the locker room are why everyone is excited to be back."

Edge Sam Hubbard, the most tenured Bengal on defense, reminded you that last year Burrow "had his organs removed three weeks before the first game," and just his presence had an impact on the first practice.