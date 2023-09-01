More Quick Hits: Burrow Executing 'Good Plan," To Be Back For Opener; More Vocal Burrow Becomes 'Coach Joe'; Trayveon Williams Knows A Big Spot

After watching quarterback Joe Burrow work a second straight day in limited team situations as he comes back from a strained calf, Bengals offensive coordinator Brian Callahan concluded he's not far off where he needs to be for the Sept. 10 opener in Cleveland.

Callahan believes his strengths of anticipating, timing, and throwing with a killer rhythm that has allowed Burrow to become the NFL's reigning all-time completion percentage leader are intact after the five-week hiatus.

"I think he's in a good place. We've got a good plan in place for him to get ready for week one," Callahan said. "From everything I've seen, it hasn't been an issue at all in the last two days. I think everything's looked relatively normal as far as timing and anticipation goes and, and accuracy and all that.

"Those are the things that he does outstanding. I wouldn't expect them to be much different. Any player needs to get the feel back again, but I don't think it takes long. I've felt really good about the work he's put in the last two days. "

Callahan says they're going slow with the team stuff and he imagines that an intense one or two team periods are needed before the real thing on Lake Erie. After a break this weekend, the heavy days of a game week are Wednesday and Thursday.

"He's not doing a ton. We're still being real cautious about having people around him and having him have to react to the burst and suddenness that would come up in a team period," Callahan said.

And he points to the stability Burrow has enjoyed since he arrived three years ago as another reason the fallout of a preseason can be absorbed without losing an opener.

"He's in a unique spot with the continuity we've had here. The continuity of the system, the continuity with the players. It doesn't take him a whole lot of time," Callahan said. "It's part of what makes him special to begin with. And so those are his strengths that he's playing into."

The Bengals, of course, lost last year's opener to the Steelers, when Burrow threw four interceptions after losing his preseason to an appendectomy. Callahan says the two rehabs can't be compared.