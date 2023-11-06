Quick Hits: Burrow, Bengals Rolling On River; Bills Can't Run From Taylor-Britt; Higgins Teed Up; Scott Rebounds In Nick Of Time

CAN'T RUN FROM CTB: The Bengals defensive game plan had cornerback Cam Taylor-Britt doing what he'd been doing all year. Travel with the No. 1 cornerback and that meant Bills wide receiver Stefon Diggs.

But a funny thing happened during the 5-3 Bengals' 24-18 win that knocks 5-4 Buffalo out of the playoffs and back into "In the Hunt," after Cincinnati's first win over an AFC team this year.

"They kept running him away. He kept getting in the slot," said Taylor-Britt, who still had an interception and a third-down red-zone play. "In the beginning, I'll say that was (the plan). He'd start outside. Look at the film. Every play he's motioning. Either to the other side, to Chido (Awuzie) and DJ (Turner), or he's motioning in the slot, where I'm not guarding him."

No matter. Taylor-Britt and the defense responded the way they have most of the season. The second-year cornerback who is looking more and more like a Pro Bowler, had his third interception in four games and the Bengals defense allowed 18 points or less for the third straight game after holding the NFL's fourth-highest scoring team to two touchdowns.

"If we were in zone, I stayed on my side. If we were in man, I followed him the whole way," Taylor-Britt said. "It's frustrating and a compliment. I want to go against the best player on the field every week, week in and week out. When they move away from me, I see they're on another game plan."

When Taylor-Britt stunned Bills quarterback Josh Allen with his ninth interception of the year in the first half, they were in zone after dropping eight men. But because they had five men across after they bailed out of a blitz look and slot cornerback Mike Hilton had Diggs inside, Taylor-Britt was able to play like it was man as he covered Bills wide receiver Gabe Davis down the left sideline.

And Allen, double pumping, threw it like it was a zone, so Taylor-Britt grabbed it in front of Davis at the Bills 32.

"It kind of messed up the quarterback. Disguise here and there," Taylor-Britt said. "I gave him two little hitches because Diggs was inside running, so we attacked the out. We don't want the deep ball. That's what they needed. A big play. A momentum starter. That's who Josh Allen is. He's going to go for the deep shot."

Then on the first series of the second half on third-and-nine from the Bengals 16, CTB had Davis covered on a streak and slowed him down enough that Allen threw it over their heads to force a field goal.

"A little fade ball. They were in a hurry-up offense and I was closest to their sideline," CTB said of a play Awuzie had Diggs in the slot.

Which also means they have great confidence in the rookie Turner. Diggs did beat him for a 17-yard touchdown and a two-pointer late in the game, but he also ended up with a manageable six catches for 86 yards when you realize 34 of the yards came on a poorly tackled screen on the first series.