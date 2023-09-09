Signed, Sealed, Delivered: Burrow, Bengals Complete Unfinished Business

"Of course it does. Of course it does," Burrow said. "Whenever you lose a game like that, you know, you think about it, you think about it forever."

But it was his three years on the Ohio State bench that probably shaped him more than any one season he won an AFC North or the AFC or the national title.

"It just felt like nothing was ever going my way those three years," Burow said. " And you really learn a lot. A lot about yourself and you have to be mentally tough in that situation, otherwise you're not going to come out the other side. "

So it was fitting that Katie Blackburn did the deal with Burrow rep Brian Ayrault. She didn't go to Ohio State, but she was born in Cleveland, raised in Cincinnati and grew up with the Bengals.

Born as her grandfather Paul Brown and father Mike Brown made the first moves to head an AFL franchise in Cincinnati, she painted signs for their first Super Bowl team before becoming a women sports pioneer as her father's point person. She emerged as one of the NFL's first salary capologists as the centuries changed and the Bengals moved from Riverfront Stadium to what is Paul Brown Stadium. She also oversaw the naming rights deal with Paycor.

So she's accustomed to days like this one. Seventeen years ago she did the NFL's biggest deal, too, when they inked Carson Palmer. Not exactly an easy feat when the Bengals are challenged by the size of the market. That's Blackburn's forte. She has been able to keep the small-market Bengals in the league's upper bracket of spending while not getting swallowed by cap hell.

The size of the Burrow deal reflects that annual cap flexibility.

"It's a real number," Katie Blackburn said. "You have to work with it and the goal is always to keep competitive. To be able to put the best team out there."

Blackburn is never one to show emotions. There have been too many high-rise-no-blink negotiations for that. She began talking with Ayrault in January and thought there might be a deal early in the offseason. When it didn't come together that quickly, she and Ayrault calmly put their heads back down. That calm dictated that the negotiations would stay, at least publicly, silent and upbeat. Mike Brown said he never thought the negotiations would fail and Burrow indicated the same sense.

"The last couple of weeks. I think we were in a good place negotiations wise," Burrow said of when he knew it would be done. "I had all the faith in the world and my agent, as well as Katie and Troy and Mr. Brown to do the right thing to get the job done."