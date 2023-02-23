Quarterback History On Side Of Burrow, Bengals As Offseason Kicks Off At Next Week's Scouting Combine

After moves in the last three offseasons have translated into back-to-back AFC title games, what can the Bengals front office do for an encore as it preps for next week's NFL scouting combine?

In the first three seasons of the 2020s, the Bengals have drafted a Super Bowl quarterback (Joe Burrow), a two-time Pro Bowl wide receiver (Ja'Marr Chase), a two-time 1,000-yard wide receiver (Tee Higgins), a record-breaking kicker (Evan McPherson) and a total of 13 starters and regulars on back-to-back division champions.

In this Bengals' version of the Roaring '20s, they have signed a Pro Bowl pass rusher (Trey Hendrickson), as well as arguably the NFL's best nickel cornerback (Mike Hilton) and the league's best nose tackle (DJ Reader) among the six free agents on a defense that have started most of the club's seven playoff games in the last two seasons they've hit the NFL's top ten in spending.

Only F. Scott Fitzgerald had a better '20s.

The book on the Bengals is that their encore and biggest move of this offseason is going to be wrapping up Burrow with a contract extension expected to be football's Great Gatsby deal.

All of which wouldn't surprise Leigh Steinberg, the godfather of super agents who has done a couple of these things repping several Hall of Fame quarterbacks and negotiated some of the richest deals in history with Bengals president Mike Brown and executive vice president Katie Blackburn. He doesn't have a dog in this fight, but he's been in plenty of them.

"Honestly, this appears to be a very happy marriage," says Steinberg, who began this decade with Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes' 10-year, $450 million deal record-breaker.

"I don't think this is going to be a difficult contract. It may be complex, but not difficult. I'd imagine you won't hear anything about it until it's done."

Which is exactly what happened the last time the Bengals were looking at extending the contact of their last overall No. 1 selection quarterback who ended a post-season drought. Carson Palmer's record deal, reported at the top of the league when he signed a six-year extension averaging $16.1 million per year, dropped out of the sky on his 26th birthday during the final week of the 2005 regular season he led the Bengals to the AFC North title in his third year.

And Brown operated in the same fashion when he extended 26-year-old Norman Julius Esiason's contract early in his fourth season in 1987. Even though Esiason had yet to lead the Bengals to the playoffs, he became the first million-dollar-a-year Bengal at about $1.2 million per year, right there with Dan Marino's $1.45 million that reportedly topped the league in 1988, four years after he led the Dolphins to the Super Bowl.