Browns, Clock Run Out On Bengals, 35-30

Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield could played in a rocking chair and he did for 16 of 23 for 219 yards and a 110 passer rating.

Meanwhile, Burrow, his No. 1 overall colleague, was Houdini. Or a welterweight boxer trying to pile up points on the ropes. With wide receiver A.J. Green held to three catches on 14 targets and running back Joe Mixon stymied on 46 yards on 16 carries, he had to get creative. He had 37 completions for 316 yards, was five-for-five on fourth down and got a complimentary tweet from fellow Ohio legend LeBron James.

In the first half Browns sack ace Myles Garrett tried to cause havoc with both Bengals tackles in an effort to get his first sack of the season and he couldn't do it. So on the Bengals' first third down of the second half and backed up on their own 12, Garrett tried Fred Johnson in his first NFL start at right guard and he beat him to the outside to slap the ball out of Burrow's hand for Burrow's first career sack and strip.

Joe Jackson fell on it at the 1 and Chubb stormed in from there to give the Browns a 28-13 lead with 5:45 left in the third quarter.