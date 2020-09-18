 Skip to main content
Advertising

Browns, Clock Run Out On Bengals, 35-30

Sep 17, 2020 at 11:46 PM
Hobson_Geoff
Geoff Hobson

Bengals.com Senior Writer

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow throws a pass during the first half of the team's NFL football game against the Cleveland Browns, Thursday, Sept. 17, 2020, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane)
Ron Schwane/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow throws a pass during the first half of the team's NFL football game against the Cleveland Browns, Thursday, Sept. 17, 2020, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane)

Bengals rookie quarterback Joe Burrow, on his way to three touchdown passes in his first prime-time game, swashbuckled his team back into the game with 5:55 left. But on the ensuing possession the Browns never had to throw it and used the 1-2 ground punch of Nick Chubb and Kareem Hunt to gash the Cincinnati defense for 75 yards and a touchdown on six carries to put away the 35-30 victory.

Burrow, who hit Tyler Boyd with his 61st and last pass of the night for a touchdown, had cut the lead to 28-23 with 5:55 left on a four-yard touchdown pass to wide receiver Mike Thomas. But Chubb (124 yards) and Hunt (86 yards) ripped off consecutive runs of 33 and 26 yards to rip out their hearts as the Bengals' re-built defense sagged under the weight of 215 yards rushing.

Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield could played in a rocking chair and he did for 16 of 23 for 219 yards and a 110 passer rating.

Meanwhile, Burrow, his No. 1 overall colleague, was Houdini. Or a welterweight boxer trying to pile up points on the ropes. With wide receiver A.J. Green held to three catches on 14 targets and running back Joe Mixon stymied on 46 yards on 16 carries, he had to get creative. He had 37 completions for 316 yards, was five-for-five on fourth down and got a complimentary tweet from fellow Ohio legend LeBron James.

In the first half Browns sack ace Myles Garrett tried to cause havoc with both Bengals tackles in an effort to get his first sack of the season and he couldn't do it. So on the Bengals' first third down of the second half and backed up on their own 12, Garrett tried Fred Johnson in his first NFL start at right guard and he beat him to the outside to slap the ball out of Burrow's hand for Burrow's first career sack and strip.

Joe Jackson fell on it at the 1 and Chubb stormed in from there to give the Browns a 28-13 lead with 5:45 left in the third quarter.

It was a shame. The Bengals had just staged a stirring four-down goal line stand from their 1 on the first series of the second half. In fact, the Bengals were down, 28-13, but the officials took the touchdown off the board when they ruled that Chubb was down on the 1 after he was dragged down from behind linebackers Josh Bynes and Germaine Pratt on a 22-yard run.

From there, they stoned Chubb on three of four snaps, including a fourth-down stop by defensive tackle Freedom Akinmoladum in his season debut. Defensive end Carl Lawson and safety Vonn Bell swarmed Chubb on first down, tackles Christian Covington and Amani Bledsoe swarmed him on second down and on third down cornerback Darius Phillips had Odell Beckham Jr. covered in the end zone.

But the Bengals could do nothing when they got the ball back, except Burrow got them off the goal line when he drew the Browns offside. Cornerback Denzel Ward was draped on a first-down slant to Green and Mixon got no room on second down before the Garrett sack and strip.

Then, try this one on for size. Burrow took them down the field and it looked running back Giovani Bernard scored a touchdown on a short inside zone run and they were all set to go for two, but he was ruled down at the 1 on the replay and the Bengals went backward.

Penetration dropped Mixon for a four-yard loss. Burrow lost nine yards when he kept a zone read. Usually reliable Tyler Boyd dropped what would have been a touchdown pass. Tight end C.J. Uzomah, who caught Burrow's first NFL touchdown pass, was called for pass interference.

Randy Bullock mercifully rescued them with a 27-yard field goal that cut the Browns' lead to 28-16 with 20 seconds left in the third quarter.

The Browns continued to pummel the Bengals in the running game, but Mayfield did them a favor when he threw an end zone interception that cornerback William Jackson III claimed for the defense's first turnover of the season with 11:22 left in the fourth quarter.

But as happened all night, something good meant something bad. Rookie end Khalid Kareem was called for going low on Mayfield and later in the drive Uzomah was carted off the field with an Achilles injury.

Burrow would not die. At this point he was getting hammered and Green and Mixon were getting penned up. So Burrow bobbed and weaved and found guys like tight end Drew Sample, Thomas and the obligatory fourth-down conversion to Boyd.

When Burrow drilled a four-yard slant for a touchdown to Thomas, the Bengals were within 28-23 with 5:55 left.

Photo Gallery: Cincinnati Bengals at Cleveland Browns | Week 2

Check out some of the best photos from the Week 2 contest as the Bengals travel to Cleveland to face the Browns.

Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins (85) breaks a tackle from Cleveland Browns cornerback Tavierre Thomas (20) during the second half of an NFL football game Thursday, Sept. 17, 2020, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane)
1 / 19

Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins (85) breaks a tackle from Cleveland Browns cornerback Tavierre Thomas (20) during the second half of an NFL football game Thursday, Sept. 17, 2020, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane)

Ron Schwane/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Mike Thomas celebrates after scoring a 4-yard touchdown during the second half of the team's NFL football game against the Cleveland Browns, Thursday, Sept. 17, 2020, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane)
2 / 19

Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Mike Thomas celebrates after scoring a 4-yard touchdown during the second half of the team's NFL football game against the Cleveland Browns, Thursday, Sept. 17, 2020, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane)

Ron Schwane/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Cincinnati Bengals coach Zac Taylor, right, watches during the second half of the team's NFL football game against the Cleveland Browns, Thursday, Sept. 17, 2020, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/David Richard)
3 / 19

Cincinnati Bengals coach Zac Taylor, right, watches during the second half of the team's NFL football game against the Cleveland Browns, Thursday, Sept. 17, 2020, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/David Richard)

David Richard/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Cincinnati Bengals tight end C.J. Uzomah (87) celebrates with teammates after touchdown during the first half of the team's NFL football game against the Cleveland Browns, Thursday, Sept. 17, 2020, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/David Richard)
4 / 19

Cincinnati Bengals tight end C.J. Uzomah (87) celebrates with teammates after touchdown during the first half of the team's NFL football game against the Cleveland Browns, Thursday, Sept. 17, 2020, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/David Richard)

David Richard/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Cincinnati Bengals running back Giovani Bernard (25) is tackled by Cleveland Browns cornerback Tavierre Thomas (20) after a pass reception during the first half of an NFL football game Thursday, Sept. 17, 2020, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane)
5 / 19

Cincinnati Bengals running back Giovani Bernard (25) is tackled by Cleveland Browns cornerback Tavierre Thomas (20) after a pass reception during the first half of an NFL football game Thursday, Sept. 17, 2020, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane)

Ron Schwane/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow throws a 23-yard touchdown pass to tight end C.J. Uzomah during the first half of an NFL football game against the Cleveland Browns, Thursday, Sept. 17, 2020, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/David Richard)
6 / 19

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow throws a 23-yard touchdown pass to tight end C.J. Uzomah during the first half of an NFL football game against the Cleveland Browns, Thursday, Sept. 17, 2020, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/David Richard)

David Richard/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow runs the ball during the first half of an NFL football game Cleveland Browns, Thursday, Sept. 17, 2020, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane)
7 / 19

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow runs the ball during the first half of an NFL football game Cleveland Browns, Thursday, Sept. 17, 2020, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane)

Ron Schwane/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Cincinnati Bengals tight end C.J. Uzomah catches a touchdown pass next to Cleveland Browns' Ronnie Harrison Jr. during the first half of an NFL football game Thursday, Sept. 17, 2020, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/David Richard)
8 / 19

Cincinnati Bengals tight end C.J. Uzomah catches a touchdown pass next to Cleveland Browns' Ronnie Harrison Jr. during the first half of an NFL football game Thursday, Sept. 17, 2020, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/David Richard)

David Richard/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Bengals Eagles Football
9 / 19
Ron Schwane/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow, right, hands the ball off to running back Joe Mixon during the first half of the team's NFL football game against the Cleveland Browns, Thursday, Sept. 17, 2020, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane)
10 / 19

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow, right, hands the ball off to running back Joe Mixon during the first half of the team's NFL football game against the Cleveland Browns, Thursday, Sept. 17, 2020, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane)

Ron Schwane/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow throws a pass during the first half of the team's NFL football game against the Cleveland Browns, Thursday, Sept. 17, 2020, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane)
11 / 19

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow throws a pass during the first half of the team's NFL football game against the Cleveland Browns, Thursday, Sept. 17, 2020, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane)

Ron Schwane/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett, left, rushes the quarterback against Cincinnati Bengals offensive tackle Bobby Hart (68) during the first half of an NFL football game, Thursday, Sept. 17, 2020, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/David Richard)
12 / 19

Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett, left, rushes the quarterback against Cincinnati Bengals offensive tackle Bobby Hart (68) during the first half of an NFL football game, Thursday, Sept. 17, 2020, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/David Richard)

David Richard/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Cleveland Browns strong safety Andrew Sendejo (23) tackles Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tyler Boyd (83) after a pass reception during the second half of an NFL football game Thursday, Sept. 17, 2020, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane)
13 / 19

Cleveland Browns strong safety Andrew Sendejo (23) tackles Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tyler Boyd (83) after a pass reception during the second half of an NFL football game Thursday, Sept. 17, 2020, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane)

Ron Schwane/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Cincinnati Bengals running back Joe Mixon (28) breaks free from Cleveland Browns cornerback Terrance Mitchell (39) during the first half of an NFL football game, Thursday, Sept. 17, 2020, in Cleveland.
14 / 19

Cincinnati Bengals running back Joe Mixon (28) breaks free from Cleveland Browns cornerback Terrance Mitchell (39) during the first half of an NFL football game, Thursday, Sept. 17, 2020, in Cleveland.

Ron Schwane/AP Photos
Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow tosses the ball before an NFL football game against the Cleveland Browns, Thursday, Sept. 17, 2020, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane)
15 / 19

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow tosses the ball before an NFL football game against the Cleveland Browns, Thursday, Sept. 17, 2020, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane)

Ron Schwane/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Cleveland Browns running back Nick Chubb rushes for a 1-yard touchdown during the second half of the team's NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals, Thursday, Sept. 17, 2020, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane)
16 / 19

Cleveland Browns running back Nick Chubb rushes for a 1-yard touchdown during the second half of the team's NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals, Thursday, Sept. 17, 2020, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane)

Ron Schwane/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Cleveland Browns running back Nick Chubb, center, rushes for an 11-yard touchdown during the first half of an NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals, Thursday, Sept. 17, 2020, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane)
17 / 19

Cleveland Browns running back Nick Chubb, center, rushes for an 11-yard touchdown during the first half of an NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals, Thursday, Sept. 17, 2020, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane)

Ron Schwane/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver A.J. Green warms up before an NFL football game against the Cleveland Browns, Thursday, Sept. 17, 2020, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane)
18 / 19

Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver A.J. Green warms up before an NFL football game against the Cleveland Browns, Thursday, Sept. 17, 2020, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane)

Ron Schwane/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow warms up before an NFL football game against the Cleveland Browns, Thursday, Sept. 17, 2020, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane)
19 / 19

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow warms up before an NFL football game against the Cleveland Browns, Thursday, Sept. 17, 2020, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane)

Ron Schwane/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

Important 2024 Offseason Dates

Here is an overview of important offseason NFL dates for the 2023-24 league year. All times are Eastern and all dates are subject to change.
news

Tackles As Advertised At NFL Scouting Combine As Bengals Mull Next Draft Phase

Even though this elite crop of offensive tackles glittered last weekend to close up shop at the NFL scouting combine, Monday's post-Indy mock drafts didn't give them all away.  If the Bengals go in that direction, and it is still a big if with free agency and the pro days yet to commence heavily, he could be on the edge of franchise history.
news

2024 Mock Draft Roundup 4.0: Pundit Picks SEC Corner for Round One

The 2024 NFL Draft is almost here and the Bengals will have the 18th pick in the first round. We've rounded up the latest projections from media outlets to give you a look at who could be joining the Bengals this year. 
news

Combine Quick Hits: Joe Burrow, Ja'Marr Chase Offer Advice To LSU's Next; Coach Domata Peko; Brian Callahan Channels Zac Taylor

INDIANAPOLIS _ Heard in the hallways and lobbies this week at the NFL scouting combine: Joe Burrow and Ja'Marr Chase offer advice. Peko the coach. Return of Paulie G and Zim. Brian Callahan channeling Zac Taylor. Moving The Chains at No. 18.
Advertising