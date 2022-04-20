Brand New Opening Night for Garth Brooks Concert

There is a new opening night for the Garth Brooks concert at Paul Brown Stadium – Friday, May 13 at 7 p.m.
Tickets go on sale on Friday, April 29 at 10 a.m. ET.
• Ticket Prices: $94.95 All Inclusive
• All Seats Reserved
• In-The-Round Seating
• Eight Ticket Limit
• No Advance Box Office Sales
There are only three ways to buy:
1) www.ticketmaster.com/GarthBrooks
2) The Garth Brooks Line at Ticketmaster 1-877-654-2784
3) The Ticketmaster app on your mobile device
Fans should go NOW to ticketmaster.com/GarthBrooks and click on "On Sale Tips & Hints" to create an account or refresh their existing Ticketmaster account for a quicker purchasing experience.