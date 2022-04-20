Brand New Opening Night for Garth Brooks Concert

Apr 20, 2022 at 07:16 AM
Garth Brooks New Show

There is a new opening night for the Garth Brooks concert at Paul Brown Stadium – Friday, May 13 at 7 p.m.

Tickets go on sale on Friday, April 29 at 10 a.m. ET.

• Ticket Prices: $94.95 All Inclusive

• All Seats Reserved

• In-The-Round Seating

• Eight Ticket Limit

• No Advance Box Office Sales

There are only three ways to buy:

1) www.ticketmaster.com/GarthBrooks

2) The Garth Brooks Line at Ticketmaster 1-877-654-2784

3) The Ticketmaster app on your mobile device

Fans should go NOW to ticketmaster.com/GarthBrooks and click on "On Sale Tips & Hints" to create an account or refresh their existing Ticketmaster account for a quicker purchasing experience.

Related Content

news

Bengals Notebook: CB Priority; O-Line Recap; UC's Beavers Comes Home; Ja'Marr By Far

Lou Anarumo didn't bat an eye Tuesday when asked if he thinks adding to cornerback depth is a priority in next week's NFL Draft ... Brian Callahan agrees the signing of three starters on the offensive line has opened up the draft enough at No. 31 that an O-lineman isn't required right away ... Callahan didn't have to go back very far when asked who is the best college prospect he's ever seen on tape ...

news

Joseph Ossai Looks To Return And Give Bengals Edgy Depth

Here's that extra draft pick supplying some depth on the Bengals fertile defensive edge even before director of player personnel Duke Tobin works some draft board magic next week. Remember Joseph Ossai?

news

Hobson's Choice: Issues And Answers Bouncing In Bengals' Draft Winds

Bengaldom weighs in with the NFL Draft ten days away.

news

Bengals 2022 Mock Draft 5.0

We are less than two weeks away from the NFL Draft taking center stage in Las Vegas, as the Cincinnati Bengals will be the second to last team on the clock on April 28. For the second consecutive week, many draft experts are expecting the same offensive lineman to come off the board when the Bengals select at 31.

Advertising