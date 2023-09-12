The Conversation: Future NFL Special Teams Coach Brad Robbins Taking Notes From Memorable Punting Debut

GH: If you had any butterflies, that probably helped.

BR: I was more nervous I think week one in preseason and having that be like, 'All right, time's come. We've got to perform-type deal.' To me this just felt like another game. Just have to keep moving forward.

GH: What do you take away from it for next week?

BR: This league is all about consistency and reliability. And that's really the best ability as a specialist is being reliable. Just being able to kind of flush the bad ones I had during the game and move forward with the good ones I had. I thought I had a couple of decent positive punts for stretches. Ten punts I think we allowed 15 return yards, whether it be fair catches or just maybe a bad punt. That's a huge positive we can take away. We didn't allow too many return yards.

GH: I know you talked after the game that you pulled one punting from the Cleveland 38 and it went in the end zone. But on the next one you got a big one out of the end zone. A 54-yarder.

BR: I believe that's when the score was close (3-0). I thought that was maybe a chance to capitalize for us. Definitely needed one there. Felt pretty good to get that one off.

GH: What is Darrin's message?

BR: Kind of reiterating there's a positive side to everything. And just carry that positive with you. To allow that many return yards in a game is a good positive to take away and just kind of understanding moving forward the ability to be consistent and be reliable, especially in my position. We have the ability if our team is struggling maybe on offense, we can be the spark as a unit. We have the chance to flip the field, we have the chance to score points. So the ability to kind of spark our team. Hey, we're going to put you guys in good situations. It's important.

GH: It's a young group. Your personal protector Jordan Battle was also making a rookie debut …

BR: He did a really good job.

GH: And the gunners made their debuts, too. (Tycen Anderson and Andrei Iosivas.)

BR: Those guys definitely know what they're doing. Dre is out there. He got a few gunner reps in preseason, but I think the more reps he's going to get is going to keep him confident.

GH: Think about that. Two gunners, the protector, and the punter all in debuts.

BR: Rookies up the middle and Cal has one year under his belt. We kind of understand that. Teams will come after you with different stuff.

GH: Did the Browns try any of that?

BR: There were a couple of (exotic)rushes. We had a lot of variety with that many punts in the game. Definitely saw a lot. Growing up quick, which is good, and understanding it's bigger than just punting the football. Understanding certain schemes. Who their blocked guys are, what we need to do to capitalize on any given situation. Everyone plays a role. We're a little young but I think that gives us an edge and a chip on our shoulder. Like I said, the more reps we get and the further down the line we get, the more positive it will be. The first punt wasn't bad. A couple of the spirals, one out of the back of the end zone. I thought the holding was good.

GH: I forgot about that. Two good holds in the rain. You're known for your hands. You were a big baseball player in high school, right?

BR: For sure, good hands. Middle infield. I pitched. Played outfield.

GH: How long did you play baseball?

BR: Eight to 18.

GH: Did you get scouted?

BR: When I committed to Nevada originally out of high school, I was going to play both. But I turned to football my junior, senior years in high school. I would have liked to have played both.

GH: Any secret to holding in the rain?