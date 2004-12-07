Bills sell out PBS

The Bengals moved closer to their first season of a half million in attendance Tuesday when the club announced the Dec. 19 game against the Bills is a sellout.

It marks the 10th straight sellout at Paul Brown Stadium, lifting the television blackout and pushing season attendance to near 460,000 with the 1 p.m. Dec. 26 game against the Giants remaining. Tickets are still available for that game, as are a limited number of single tickets with obstructed views for Buffalo. The attendance record of 479,488 was set last season.