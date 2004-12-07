Bills sell out PBS

3:30 p.m.
BY GEOFF HOBSON
The Bengals moved closer to their first season of a half million in attendance Tuesday when the club announced the Dec. 19 game against the Bills is a sellout.
It marks the 10th straight sellout at Paul Brown Stadium, lifting the television blackout and pushing season attendance to near 460,000 with the 1 p.m. Dec. 26 game against the Giants remaining. Tickets are still available for that game, as are a limited number of single tickets with obstructed views for Buffalo. The attendance record of 479,488 was set last season.
Tickets can be ordered by calling the Bengals Ticket Hotline at (513) 621-TDTD, or at bengals.com.