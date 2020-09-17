Bill Willis and Paul Brown Still A Presence At Bengals-Browns

Willis also remembers a few days before another Bengals-Browns game in Cincinnati. It was during a ceremony at the Underground Railroad Freedom Center, where the Pro Football Hall of Fame honored Bill Willis Sr. as an NFL pioneer and Mike Brown greeted him near the display case holding that first contract he signed with Paul Brown.

"You would have thought they were high school buddies the way they were yucking it up," Bill Jr. says. "Telling stories on each other."

Maybe this Thursday night Mike Brown remembers another Bengals-Browns game. The first game ever in Paul Brown Stadium. Sept. 10, 2000. Sitting next to him in the owner's box was Bill Willis. Paul Brown didn't like watching games with very many people. Bill was one of the few and after Paul died in 1991, Mike kept the invites coming.

"Mike would always put me in Paul Brown's seat when I went to the games," Willis told Bengals.com back in 2000. "That was quite an honor to sit in Paul's seat. Mike would be on one side and Pete (Paul's other son) would be on the other side. That has always meant a great deal to me."

Bill Willis Jr., 72 next week, and Clem, 70, sound just like their dad. They both have the deep, rumbling voice of their father. Almost musical. And their father loved music. He surrounded himself with sound in his Columbus home. They're the kind of guys that won't get upset if you mistake one for the other on a phone call, but they're of the same mind when it comes to the role of their dad and Paul Brown in breaking the color line in that black-and-white season of 1946.

"The reasons they were pioneers is because not only were they outstanding on and off the field," Clem Willis says, "but they showed the world at large, 'Even if you think they are different than you and me, they are great people.' Not just athletes, but well-rounded human beings."

As both teams and their league on Thursday night reflect on the social justice issue, the sons took a moment to remember what their fathers had done.

"My father explained to me later in life, he wasn't looking to make a civil justice statement. He simply gave Bill a job because he was the best man for it," Mike Brown says. "He felt the best man ought to have the opportunity to do what he could do. Very shortly after he took on Bill, my father hired Marion Motley. Both became Hall-of-Famers based on how they played."

Motley, the un-tackable fullback who in high school played against Paul Brown's Massillon teams, ended up playing for him in the service at Great Lakes Naval Station during World War II. A few days after Brown invited Willis to the training camp of his fledgling Cleveland team in 1946, Brown summoned Motley. While Woody Strode and Kenny Washington broke the color line out west with the Rams, Willis and Motley did it with the Browns.