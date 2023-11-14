Quick Hits: 'Like A Playoff Game In November'; Bengals Want Playmakers Burrow And Pratt To Stay Aggressive

JA'MARR UNLISTED: The NFL injury gurus kept pelting cyberspace with Bengals' bad news Monday afternoon. Wide receiver Tee Higgins (hamstring) is reportedly out of this one, too.

But Pro Bowl running mate Ja'Marr Chase (back), who went into Sunday's game questionable, wasn't listed on the injury report and Taylor said Monday it looks like he's going the right way.

Despite not practicing one day and being limited in the other two days of practice last week, Chase had five catches for 124 yards. But Callahan said the unknown of Chase's status prevented them from using him on screens and motions.

"We sort of game planned thinking we weren't going to have him," Callahan said. "Some of those things take reps and time and even though Joe and Ja'Marr have played a lot of football together, you still don't like going into a game, throwing things that maybe have some nuance and some timing to them when you haven't repped them. There's a challenge when guys don't practice during the week and trying to make sure you have everything ready to roll for a game day. The full bag of tricks maybe wasn't fully applicable in the game just because of the injury situation. We still found ways to get him the ball, but it wasn't like we were planning on having him fully healthy, ready to roll."

Did Burrow ever get him the ball on a scramble drill for the ages with Burrow moving left and unleashing a 64-yard touchdown to Chase breaking off his route to stay in stride with Burrow. The CBS cameras caught Callahan dazed in the press box with defensive assistant Louie Cioffi patting him on the chest.

"I feel like I say it every week, but that's probably one of the best throws I've seen in a long time," Callahan said. "I mean, just on the move and Ja'Marr's reaction is what was special about it. He was just on a simple under route. Joe could have thrown the ball on that one. That's kind of how the progression started. But then he just felt like, I'm going to buy a little time here and see if I can make a play. And he rolls out and really it was JaMarr's reaction that was special because he kind of wheels up and sees the void and just hits it and it ends up being a, (64)-yard touchdown."

PLAYAKER JOE: Burrow doesn't throw many interceptions. He threw two Sunday in the fourth quarter, one of them in the red zone. Only his third red-zone pick in two years. But Callahan is fine with it because it will be recalled the Bengals were down ten when he threw them as time melted away.

The first one, Callahan said, he had pressure in his face and threw it high and slightly behind tight end Drew Sample. Then, in the red zone at the Texans 14, he was flushed out of the pocket and racing to the right sideline and while he could have dumped it to running back Joe Mixon, there were only four minutes left and he thought he had a shot in the end zone.

"You can always point out there's a conservative option here, but he was not in the conservative mode at that point, and neither were we," Callahan said. "He's going to make a whole lot more right decisions than he is wrong ones. You point out where it could have been different and then you move on because his aggressiveness and playmaking is part of the reason we were able to get back in that game.