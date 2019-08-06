Bengals Training Camp Schedule Updates

Aug 06, 2019 at 09:57 AM
190523-Bengals-helmet

The following changes have been made to the Bengals Training Camp schedule:

  • Tuesday's practice (Aug. 6) will start at 2 p.m. Gates will open at 1:30 p.m.
  • Thursday's practice (Aug. 8) will take place in Paul Brown Stadium. Fans should enter the stadium through Gate A, which will open at 2:30 p.m.
  • Practice on Tuesday, Aug. 13 will be open to the public.

Duration of each practice is estimated at two hours, but subject to adjustment by the coaching staff. All practices will take place on the practice fields just west of Paul Brown Stadium, unless otherwise noted. All times listed are Eastern.

Times are subject to change, so fans are advised to check Bengals.com/camp on the days of practices for the latest times and for other important information.

TUESDAY, AUG. 6

  • Gates open at 1:30 p.m.
  • Practice begins at 2 p.m.

WEDNESDAY, AUG. 7

  • No open practice

THURSDAY, AUG. 8 (PAUL BROWN STADIUM)

  • Gates open at 2:30 p.m.
  • Practice begins at 3 p.m.

FRIDAY, AUG. 9

  • No open practice

SATURDAY, AUG. 10

  • Preseason Game 1, Bengals at Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium, 8 p.m.

SUNDAY, AUG. 11

  • No open practice

MONDAY, AUG. 12

  • Gates open at 2:30 p.m.
  • Practice begins at 3 p.m.

TUESDAY, AUG. 13

  • Gates open at 2:30 p.m.
  • Practice begins at 3 p.m.

Related Content

news

Bengals Roster Moves: Re-signed Thomas, Players Moved to IR, More Practice Squad Signings

news

Bengals Notebook: Supplemental Draft; Tale Of Two Roster Spots

Welcome to the Bengals 2022 supplemental draft. They held it quietly Tuesday evening in the player personnel wing of Paycor Stadium as head coach Zac Taylor joined director of player personnel Duke Tobin and his staff to sift through the mountain that is the waiver wire.

news

Vet Collins and Rookie Volson Spice Up Edgy And New Bengals Offensive Line

When it comes to salt and vinegar, the Bengals' overhauled offensive line started its second week together in pads Wednesday out here on the edge and head coach Zac Taylor got it going before practice when he surprised no one and announced rookie Cordell Volson as the Opening Day left guard.

news

Bengals Roster Moves: Practice Squad Announced

Advertising