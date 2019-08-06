Bengals Training Camp Schedule Updates

The following changes have been made to the Bengals Training Camp schedule:
- Tuesday's practice (Aug. 6) will start at 2 p.m. Gates will open at 1:30 p.m.
- Thursday's practice (Aug. 8) will take place in Paul Brown Stadium. Fans should enter the stadium through Gate A, which will open at 2:30 p.m.
- Practice on Tuesday, Aug. 13 will be open to the public.
Duration of each practice is estimated at two hours, but subject to adjustment by the coaching staff. All practices will take place on the practice fields just west of Paul Brown Stadium, unless otherwise noted. All times listed are Eastern.
Times are subject to change, so fans are advised to check Bengals.com/camp on the days of practices for the latest times and for other important information.
TUESDAY, AUG. 6
- Gates open at 1:30 p.m.
- Practice begins at 2 p.m.
WEDNESDAY, AUG. 7
- No open practice
THURSDAY, AUG. 8 (PAUL BROWN STADIUM)
- Gates open at 2:30 p.m.
- Practice begins at 3 p.m.
FRIDAY, AUG. 9
- No open practice
SATURDAY, AUG. 10
- Preseason Game 1, Bengals at Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium, 8 p.m.
SUNDAY, AUG. 11
- No open practice
MONDAY, AUG. 12
- Gates open at 2:30 p.m.
- Practice begins at 3 p.m.
TUESDAY, AUG. 13
- Gates open at 2:30 p.m.
- Practice begins at 3 p.m.