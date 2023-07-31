Bengals Training Camp Observations - July 31

Here are five observations after Monday's training camp practice.
Five observations from Day 5— Dan Hoard (@Dan_Hoard) July 31, 2023
of #Bengals training camp:
1. Newly-signed QB Reid Sinnett practiced w/ the team for the first time. Sinnett displayed a strong arm in last week’s tryout, and in 2021 with Miami he went 22-for-33 for 343 yards and 2 TD in a preseason win vs Cincinnati pic.twitter.com/52YCYatqmK
3. Jake Browning practiced with the 1st team offense and had another solid day.— Dan Hoard (@Dan_Hoard) July 31, 2023
Jake was 9-for-12 in full team drills with a red zone TD to Irv Smith Jr and 5-for-6 in a 7-on-7 period including this deep ball to Ja’Marr Chase (who made the grab despite good coverage by DJ Turner) pic.twitter.com/XBrhWM8qXg
5. It was great to see Drue Chrisman back on the sidelines after a medical issue caused him to be hospitalized last week.— Dan Hoard (@Dan_Hoard) July 31, 2023
Drue says that a series of tests came back positive and he hopes to be punting again next week pic.twitter.com/K3xRuPvLUR
Here’s a bonus highlight from Day 5 of #Bengals training camp:— Dan Hoard (@Dan_Hoard) July 31, 2023
🎯Trevor Siemian with a pinpoint throw
🏈Andrei Iosivas showing strong hands on the catch
🤷♂️ DJ Turner missing a deflection by inches pic.twitter.com/O8VjOvUjNU