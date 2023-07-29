Bengals Training Camp Observations - July 29

Here are five observations after Saturday's training camp practice.
1. Joe Mixon is tremendous at interacting with fans. With the lower bowl of Paycor Stadium packed for “Back Together Weekend,” Joe did a Jungle Jump after a TD run, played catch with kids in the stands, and posed for selfies pic.twitter.com/YH1VYpWnt4
3. The defensive star was rookie CB DJ Ivey with an INT (almost two), and this end zone PBU. Ivey appears to thrive in press-man coverage.— Dan Hoard (@Dan_Hoard) July 29, 2023
“That’s my specialty for sure,” he said. “Use my arm length, my feet, and me and Coach Burks are honing in on it. I think it’s good for me. pic.twitter.com/wu7VZOhEP5
5. Last year, Evan McPherson ended this event with a 65-yard FG. Today his 67-yard try came up about six yards short, so he stayed after practice and drilled a 65-yarder.— Dan Hoard (@Dan_Hoard) July 29, 2023
“I don’t think you can end on that bad of a kick,” Evan said with a laugh. “I think I’ve still got it in me.” pic.twitter.com/KJzVCPThXU