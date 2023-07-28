Bengals Training Camp Observations - July 28

Here are five observations after Friday's training camp practice.
Five observations from Day 3 of #Bengals training camp:— Dan Hoard (@Dan_Hoard) July 28, 2023
1. Jake Browning and Trevor Siemian will alternate by the day as the first string QB while Joe Burrow is out. It was Jake today and he was sharp in the red zone, throwing TDs to Trenton Irwin, Tyler Boyd and Tanner Hudson. pic.twitter.com/US6ruL903P
3. Rookie Andre Iosivas had a terrific day beating press-man coverage for two 20+ yard back-shoulder catches.— Dan Hoard (@Dan_Hoard) July 28, 2023
“I think he’s an impressive guy, said Siemian. “You like guys that have his size/speed combo that are aggressive to play the ball. I look forward to seeing him develop.” pic.twitter.com/dp4saKrMTR
5. I think Cordell Volson is going to take big strides in year two with 19 NFL starts under his belt and added size and strength.— Dan Hoard (@Dan_Hoard) July 28, 2023
“I’m about 10 pounds heavier and I feel the strongest I’ve ever felt,” he said. “I feel like I’m moving really well and I feel really comfortable.” pic.twitter.com/pZgmou9rlk