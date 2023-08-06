Bengals Training Camp Observations - Aug. 6

Here are five observations after Sunday's training camp practice.
Training Camp Report: No Timetable To Name Bengals RT; Defense Takes Challenge To Control Offense; Hendrickson Looks Like He Never Missed Time
Offensive line coach Frank Pollack says Jonah Williams and Jackson Carman are still battling for the right tackle spot and there is no timetable to name a starter as the coaches set the lineup for Friday's preseason opener (7 p.m.-NFL Network) against the Packers at Paycor Stadium. Before that is Wednesday's workout with Green Bay on the Kettering Health Practice Fields.
Quick Hits: Logan Wilson On Bengals Extension: 'No Other Coach I Wanted To Play For"
Before the Bengals returned to the Kettering Health Practice Fields Sunday, middle linebacker Logan Wilson and defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo met the media to discuss his contract extension through 2027. Highlights:
Ken Riley's Rattler-Fest At Pro Football Hall of Fame: "It's Been A Long Time Coming, But Dad, You Made It'
CANTON, Ohio _ Ken Riley II always said he'd never come here until his father was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame and after he gazed at his dad's bust during Saturday's "Rattler-Fest," he turned to the crowd and thanked all the people he brought with him on a sun-swept noon crowd at Tom Benson Stadium.