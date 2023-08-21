Bengals Training Camp Observations - Aug. 21

Five observations from Day 16 of #Bengals camp:

1. Chidobe Awuzie took part in 11-on-11 drills for the first time. Could he be ready for week one?

“Obviously, it would be a blessing to be out there, but I’m not going to rush things either,” Chido said. “I’m going day by day.” pic.twitter.com/2ojC7rE5dv