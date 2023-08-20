Here are five observations after Sunday's training camp practice.
Bengals Training Camp Observations - Aug. 20
Aug 20, 2023 at 05:41 PM
Here are five observations after Sunday's training camp practice.
Bengals No. 1 cornerback Chidobe Awuzie's first appearance of training camp in seven-on-seven drills during Sunday's practice is his biggest market yet in his bid to be back on the field in Cleveland for the Sept. 10, regular-season opener.
ATLANTA _ Bengals rookie wide receiver Andrei Iosivas was supposed to make the team but marinate on the inactive list. For at least the early part of the season. But in Friday night's 13-13 preseason verdict with the Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, he's shown how far he's come as a possible Opening Day active.