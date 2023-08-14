Bengals Training Camp Observations - Aug. 14

Here are five observations after Monday's training camp practice.
Five observations from Day 13 of #Bengals camp: 1. Ja’Marr Chase, Tyler Boyd, and Tee Higgins are inseparable at practice. “We’re like brothers,” said Higgins. “Blood couldn’t make us any closer. We love each other like we got the same momma.” pic.twitter.com/qwEAR1X97M
3. Under wet conditions Chris Evans dropped this deep ball, but he’s a proven receiver. He’s trying to show that he can pick up blitzes to play on 3rd down. “I’ve got to take full responsibility to be able to protect the quarterback.” he said. “Without him, we can’t do nothing.” pic.twitter.com/NboFf4K8G1
5. Nose guard Domenique Davis (#72) is having a solid camp after having a normal offseason. Last year he joined the Bengals in July after playing 10 games in the USFL in the spring. “I got a break this time,” he said. “It gave me time to let my body heal.” pic.twitter.com/E8qACSEfll
