Bengals Trade for DE Christian Covington

Sep 04, 2020 at 04:10 PM
David Zalubowski/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
DT Christian Covington (99)

The Bengals today acquired DE Christian Covington from the Denver Broncos, in exchange for LB Austin Calitro.

Covington (6-2, 305), a sixth-year player out of Rice University, originally was a sixth-round pick of the Houston Texans in 2015. He was with Houston through the 2018 season, joined the Dallas Cowboys in '19, and then signed with Denver as an unrestricted free agent in April '20. Covington has played in 66 career games (15 starts), and has 93 tackles, 8.5 sacks and two PDs.

Calitro, a third-year player, had joined the Bengals on waivers in April.

