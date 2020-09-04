Bengals Trade for DE Christian Covington

Covington (6-2, 305), a sixth-year player out of Rice University, originally was a sixth-round pick of the Houston Texans in 2015. He was with Houston through the 2018 season, joined the Dallas Cowboys in '19, and then signed with Denver as an unrestricted free agent in April '20. Covington has played in 66 career games (15 starts), and has 93 tackles, 8.5 sacks and two PDs.