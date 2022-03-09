Bengals To-Do List Is All In On '22

Bengals fans don't need to be reminded it's a quarterback's league. But just in case they forgot less than month after sophomore Joe Burrow brought them within 50 yards of the NFL title, there were Aaron Rodgers and Russell Wilson on Tuesday offering an earth shattering preamble to next week's free agency period.

Rodgers may or may not became the first $50 million year man, depending on what his alleged extension with Green Bay looks like, and Denver gave up a king's, queen's and jack's ransom to ferry Russell Wilson out of Seattle.

As Cincinnati's AFC champs prep for signing free agents when the official signing window opens a week from Wednesday, Burrow's massive structure-changing extension looms on the horizon after this upcoming season.

But the $13 million franchise tag they gave free safety Jessie Bates III on Monday indicates it is business as usual as they try to add more pieces to a young nucleus that nearly swiped the Super Bowl from the favored Rams rather than hold their chips for Burrow, eligible for a new deal after 2022.

The only question is how the estimated $20 million available is going to be broken up. A percentage is no doubt ticketed to upgrading the offensive line as well as retaining some key men in the middle of the defensive line such as Larry Ogunjobi and B.J. Hill. And they'd love to keep tight end C.J. Uzomah.

"Free agency includes the guys that we don't have under contract that were part of our team (in 2021). Sometimes I think that gets lost in the shuffle," said Bengals director of player personnel Duke Tobin at last week's NFL scouting combine. "Some years, your team has guys that aren't going to be high-level guys you pursue internally and so you get maybe a little more external guys, and then this year will be a blend. We'll look outside our organization. But we'll certainly look within our organization for the guys who don't have contracts going forward that we want to continue to work with and guys that got us where we got this year. And there's a number of them."

There is potential room out there. Releasing or trading cornerback Trae Waynes would save about $10 million against the $208.2 million salary cap, but one thing is for sure. The Bengals aren't going to alter their philosophy that frowns upon shoving big money into future years in order to pump up a mega deal, which plays into bracing for Burrow.