Bengals Tag Bates In Offseason's First Step

Bates has always made it clear he wants to be one of the guys that stays from a young nucleus that pundits are bannering as one of the best in the NFL. He said it in the bowels of SoFi Stadium with the Rams' confetti still flying.

"This group is a special group and we know it. It's tough that every year there's a new team," Bates said. "Next year is going to look different. Our standard is our standard. I think we set a standard here in Cincinnati that is going to continue for a long time. Even the guys that (are) not going to be here. That's a standard that they can take to another team or, go be a dad. Whatever it is in life. The standard that we built this year was something special."