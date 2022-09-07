Setting The Scene: Week 1 Against the Steelers

"That's not something we're really getting into," Taylor said, when asked about the Bengals' potential this season. "We knew the work that we needed to put in during training camp to prepare ourselves for the first week. I'm not looking beyond that, because we know how big Pittsburgh is Week 1 at home — and how big a divisional game is, period. It's important to open up with great energy in front of your fans and start the season 1-0. All that we need to be focused on right now is being the best team we can be to beat Pittsburgh." Offensively, the Bengals boast one of the most talented passing attacks in the NFL, led by third-year QB Joe Burrow. The No. 1 overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft, Burrow in '21 set single-season team records for passing yardage (4611), passing TDs (34) and passer rating (108.3). Named the league's Comeback Player of the Year after returning from a knee injury suffered during his rookie campaign, Burrow recently had to work his way back to full health following an appendectomy early in training camp. As he gets set for his third pro season, the 25-year-old native of Athens, Ohio expects the Cincinnati offense to pick up where it left off. "I'm excited about everybody that we have on the team," said Burrow. "We have a lot of experience at the top, but I think we have a lot of depth this year that maybe we haven't had in the past."