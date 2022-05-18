With Burrow And Ja'Marr Playing Catch Again, The Chase Is On For Bengals

"I messed up today because I was just excited to be out there," Chase said. "Just running back to Joe, I was like, 'Man, my bad.' I got too excited on the play. It feels good to be back out here and hanging with the guys again. You have to love football and I really love football."

It's amazing what these two guys nearly pulled off together in their last two seasons together. They came within 39 seconds of winning a Super Bowl after winning the NCAA title. They're using it as fuel instead of a curse.

"We have the experience now. Going into last year, we knew we were good, but I think going into the playoffs," Burrow said of his Bengals, "we knew we could win but we weren't really sure what it took. We just went out there and played really hard and together as a team and it worked out. Now, we know what it takes and we have that experience in our back pockets going forward."

Chase calls his almost supernatural symbiosis with Burrow, "Silent Ninja."

"We can talk in silence. That's pretty cool."

But he knows they've made enough noise that the foes know where to find them.

"Now we just have to add to the expectation we're one of the best in the league and we have to keep that expectation and roll with it," Chase said. "Every game's a tough game the NFL. We're not worried about our X. Everybody has an X on their back.

"I feel confident about how far we went last year, if we're being real honest. That's all the confidence we need right there."

So, the duo is getting ready in their own way.

Someone asked Burrow about last March's recruiting visit at his home for right tackle La'el Collins. It consisted of crackers and cupcakes and it worked.