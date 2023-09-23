Bengals' Split-Screen Approach To Rematch Of Super Bowl Classic

And that's how he watches the tape. He watched himself on a Rams defense he thought did a good job holding Burrow and his weapons to 20 points, but concludes, "WE were on the wrong side of a classic."

So Scott has shelved the emotions for analytics of an offense he knows well.

"They're a fast-paced and potent offense with the shots they call," Scott said. "It's just as much playing McVay as it is some of the guys who are out there on the field because he's trying to have different gadgets and guys running all over the place trying to confuse the defense with bunches and motions and jets (sweeps)."

And there is his old quarterback Matthew Stafford, rejuvenated at 35 and playing even better than when he drove them for the ring with 85 seconds left.

"He's slinging it like he's 20," Scott said.

If you're offensive coordinator Brian Callahan, you're like Scott and squeezing the sentiment out of the Xs and Os when he watches the cutting cut-ups.

No regrets.

"It's hard to ignore it because the logo is really big in the middle," Callahan said. "The game's over. It's been over. We're trying to gain insight and an advantage for game planning purposes for this week. I've cried my tears over that one and we're trying to win this week."

But Donald is still a Canton presence and Raheem Morris is still the coordinator. And they were here just 13 months ago for a practice and half and a preseason game.

"They have a philosophy and what they believe in. So it's always good to just see what we did do well, what did we not do well, and where we've kind of grown," Callhan said. "We also practiced against them in the last training camp, so there are a lot of things to pull from, a lot of things to look at with them, their personnel and scheme versus ours."

So he figures he's watched it two times through, along with the ancillaries.

"I'd rather not have to watch that game that often," Callahan said. "But it's part of it."

It's also part of defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo's clicking between emotion and analytics. If you're Anarumo you've got to watch it because Stafford is still there with his dastardly no-look passes. So is the cunning McVay and his playbook that has turned fifth-round receiver Puka Nacua into an NFL record-breaker while Super Bowl MVP Cooper Kupp simmers on injured reserve.